India vs Australia live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup final 2023 free online and TV

India vs Australia final preview

Cricket doesn't get much more intriguing than a World Cup final between India and Australia. The tournament's best two sides for much of the past month and a half will duke it out in Sunday's day-night encounter in Ahmedabad for the world 50-over crown, with the hosts seeking their third title and Australia a record-extending sixth. India at home in a World Cup final – just like their most recent triumph in 2011 – in front of 130,000 adoring fans is an event that transcends sport.

India extended their winning run to 10 out of 10 at the Cricket World Cup 2023 with a routine 70-run defeat of New Zealand. The irrepressible Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century to move clear of compatriot Sachin Tendulkar as the most prolific ton-maker in this form of the game, but India were supreme from start to finish. Mohammed Shami took 7-57 to become the tournament's leading wicket taker, while Shreyas Iyer also made three figures with a quick-fire innings that is becoming a trademark. Throw in pace bowling machine Jasprit Bumrah and captain Rohit Sharma and this is a juggernaut of a team, one that beat final opponents Australia by six wickets in the pair's group stage meeting six weeks ago.

Australia may be underdogs based on form, but history is very much in their favour. The five-time world champions beat India in the 2003 and Pat Cummins and Co just know how to get the job done when it matters most. Mitchell Starc blew away the South African top order with a blistering opening spell that eventually delivered figures of 3-34, while captain Cummins helped mop up the tail with three wickets of his own. In a nervy run chase, it was the Starc-Cummins double act that got Australia over the line to secure a three-wicket win after man-of-the match Travis Head 48-ball 62 set the tone early. Throw in Josh Hazlewood to a superb pace bowling attack and heavy hitters David Warner and Glen Maxwell to the batting and the tools are there for Australia to upset the hosts if they execute their plans.

In Australia, Channel 9 will show India vs Australia for FREE, live on TV and via the 9Now streaming service.

In the UK, Channel 5 have done a last-minute deal to show the India vs Australia final and the broadcaster will also be showing the game on its My5 streaming service.

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the 2023 World Cup, including the India vs Australia finale, live and for free via the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

In Pakistan, selected games will be shown for free on PTV Sports.

You won't be able to watch your regular India vs Australia live streams while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Cricket World Cup 2023 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Cricket fans in the US can watch an India vs Australia live stream in the World Cup final on ESPN Plus, which can be accessed through many cable packages.

The broadcaster has the rights to live stream all 48 matches at the tournament and a subscription costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 per year.

You can also watch the Cricket World Cup on the Willow TV cable channel, which is available with a Sling subscription that costs $10 a month.

The Cricket World Cup final 2023 will be shown live by Channel 5 from 8am GMT and the broadcaster will also be live streaming the game on My5. India vs Australia is also being broadcast on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in watching the cricket on pay-TV, plus plenty more live sport, in top-quality resolution.

In Australia, you can watch India vs Australia for free on Channel 9. The broadcaster's 9Now streaming service has the rights to the final, and has been the home for every Australia match during the Cricket World Cup 2023.

For cricket lovers in India, the 2023 World Cup final – India vs Australia – is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android).

However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels.

