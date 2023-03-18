France vs Wales live stream: how to watch the Six Nations 2023 online for free

France vs Wales Six Nations 2023 live stream

You can watch France vs Wales for free on ITV and ITVX in the UK. Rugby fans can also watch for free in Ireland via Virgin Media. Peacock TV will be broadcasting the Six Nations final round in the USA, DAZN is the network for Canadian rugby fans, while Stan Sport has a France vs Wales live stream in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you are outside your home country.

France vs Wales Six Nations 2023 live stream: Preview

France absolutely humiliated England at Twickenham in round four of the 2023 Six Nations, inflicting the hosts’ heaviest home defeat in over 150 years of English rugby history. Thomas Ramos ran in France’s first try in just three minutes, they were 10 points ahead after seven, and led 27-3 by the break as Steve Borthwick’s side had no answers to the blue waves of attack. Freddie Steward pulled one back for England early in the second half but that just seemed to spur the visitors on, with Flament, Ollivon and Penaud all contributing to a final score of 53-10.

Wales went to Rome last weekend and returned with their first win of the campaign, a result that’s sure to boost confidence ahead of this meeting with France. Wales opened up an early 10-point lead through an Owen Williams penalty and Rio Dyer’s 8th-minute try, and while Italy were able to stay in the game thanks to a penalty of their own, the hosts made too many mistakes in possession, allowing their opponents to pull away and secure a deserved 29-17 win. Warren Gatland made six changes to the side that lost to England, and this performance will have done no harm to their chances of keeping their places in Paris.

France vs Wales kicks off at 2.45pm GMT / 10.45am EST, Saturday 18th March, at the Stade de France. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Wales live stream from anywhere.

France vs Wales Six Nations 2023 free live stream

(opens in new tab) France vs Wales will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK, and on the streaming service ITVX (opens in new tab). It's free to watch, as long as you have a TV licence. Away from the UK? You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the free France vs Wales live stream on ITVX (opens in new tab) from wherever you are. Details just below. New user? Register free for ITVX (opens in new tab). All you need is your email address and postcode (e.g. W12 7RU). TV coverage starts at 1.55pm GMT ahead of the 2.45pm kick-off. In short, it's a piece of cake to watch this Six Nations round-five clash online.

Watch France vs Wales live stream in Ireland

Like the UK, you'll be able to watch every match of 2023 Six Nations for free in Ireland.

Terrestrial channel Virgin Media One is on live broadcast duties for this clash in Paris, with coverage starting at 2pm IST - 45 minutes before kick-off.

That also means you'll be able to stream every game live via Virgin Media Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch France vs Wales live stream in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

France vs Wales is set to kick-off at 1.45am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning Down Under.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan sub. However, you can take advantage right now of a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Watch France vs Wales live stream in USA

Every match of this year's Six Nations will be available to watch in the US via Peacock TV and CNBC.

Kick-off in Paris is set for 10.45am ET / 7.45am PT today.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including EPL soccer and Premiership Rugby

There's also the option of using a streaming service carrying CNBC. FuboTV (opens in new tab) offers more than 100 additional channels including CNBC as well as Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

You can also watch CNBC on Sling (opens in new tab). You'll need a Sling Blue/Orange subscription plus the News Extra add-on ($6 a month).

As well as being able to watch Six Nations rugby, you'll also be able to watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Watch France vs Wales in New Zealand

Kiwis can tune into France vs Wales via Sky Sport (opens in new tab), which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the network's Sky Go service.

Kick-off is set for the somewhat inconvenient time of 3.45am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Cord-cutters can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform – where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

France vs Wales live stream in South Africa

Super Sport (opens in new tab) has rugby fans covered for live Six Nations matches in South Africa and will showing a France vs Wales live stream, along with every other match in this year's tournament.

France vs Wales kick-off is set for 4.45pm SAST.

And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

France vs Wales live in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The France vs Wales kick-off time is 10.45pm in Singapore, 8.15pm IST in India, 7.45pm PKT in Pakistan and at 9.45pm ICT in Thailand.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

