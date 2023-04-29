England vs France live stream: how to watch the Women's Six Nations 2023 free online

Watch England vs France live stream

England vs France will be free to watch on the BBC in the UK. Rugby fans can also watch for free via RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland. FloRugby is the live broadcaster for the TikTok Women's Six Nations 2023 in the USA, DAZN is the network for Canadian rugby fans, and Stan Sport has the England vs France live stream in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere, if you are away from home.

UK: Free England vs France live stream on BBC (opens in new tab)

IRE: Free England vs France live stream on RTÉ (opens in new tab) / Virgin Media (opens in new tab)

USA: England vs France live stream on FloRugby

England vs France live stream on FloRugby Watch your local stream from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

England vs France live stream: Preview

England face their final test against France this Saturday, 29th April, at Twickenham Stadium. And with more than 53,000 tickets already sold, it looks like the final round clash will smash the attendance record for a Women's Six Nations match (currently 42,579 fans).

Marlie Packer's Red Roses can expect plenty of support from the crowds, but they could find themselves under pressure from the moment that the whistle blows. While England have won all four of their Six Nations matches, destroying Ireland 48-0 last week, Les Bleues have every chance of snatching victory.

France are on 19 points – just one point behind England – and will fancy their chances of winning a sixth Six Nations title. Skipper Audrey Forlani has plenty of talent to pick from, despite the absence of French superstar Madoussou Fall. Can Les Bleues stop England at Twickenham?

Round 5 kicks off with England vs France on Saturday at 1pm BST. The Sugababes will perform the halftime show. Read on for how to watch a free England vs France live stream from anywhere.

Watch England vs France free live stream 2023

Viewers in the UK can stream the entire 2023 Women's Six Nations – including England vs France – free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and S4C (opens in new tab). That's also the case in Ireland, with RTÉ (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab) sharing live broadcast duties

Outside of the UK or Ireland? Use a VPN to access any live stream from abroad (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Not used a VPN before? It's easy. Here's our step-by-step guide...

Watch England vs France from abroad with a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular Women's Six Nations 2023 live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any England vs France live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Women's Six Nations. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Six Nations 2023 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for England vs France

Using a VPN to watch England vs France is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Women's Six Nations, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs France live stream.

Watch Women's Six Nations 2023 in the UK

Rights to the TikTok Women's Six Nations are held by the BBC. This means it's a piece of cake to watch England vs France free on BBC Two or via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) website/app.

Remember: use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the service when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch England vs France in Ireland

You'll also be able to watch every match of 2023 Women's Six Nations for free in Ireland, as RTÉ and Virgin Media are sharing live broadcast duties.

That means you'll be able to stream England vs France via either RTÉ Player (opens in new tab), or Virgin Media Player (opens in new tab), with both services available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can get an England vs France live stream free of charge while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch England vs France in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport (opens in new tab) has the rights to show every match of the 2023 Women's Six Nations live in Australia, and will be broadcasting every game ad-free.

A Stan Sport subscription currently costs $10 per month in addition to a base $10 Stan membership. However, you can take advantage of a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) to catch England vs France on Saturday, 29th April.

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to a long list of top-tier sports, including Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Out of Australia? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch England vs France in the USA

Every match of this year's Women's Six Nations will be available to watch in the US via the streaming service FloRugby.

Rugger fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 a month (opens in new tab) or $150 a year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Don't forget: UK fans visiting the USA can stream England vs France free of charge while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch England vs France in New Zealand

Kiwi's can watch Women's Six Nations 2023 action courtesy of Sky Sport (opens in new tab), which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch England vs France online using the country's Sky Go service

If you're looking to cut the cords, you can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: UK nationals can live stream England vs France for free while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Women's England vs France live stream in South Africa

Super Sport (opens in new tab) has rugby fans covered for live Women's Six Nations matches in South Africa.

And if you're not going to be able to watch The Red Roses on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch England vs France in Canada

Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is showing every game of the 2023 Women's Six Nations live in Canada.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

As well as giving you a England vs France live stream, DAZN also has exclusive rights in Canada to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, while the serve has dedicated apps for a wide variety of mobile devices, set top boxes and smart TVs.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream every match while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch England vs France in Singapore and Asia

This year's Women's Six Nations will covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A weekly pass for Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) will currently set you back $25.99, but there's savings to be had if you opt for a rolling six-month contract at $89.99 or $129.99 for a full year.

Premier Sports Asia (opens in new tab) is largely focused on rugby, with a subscription giving you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, Super Rugby Pacific and Rugby Championship action.

Don't forget: Asian nationals can live stream England vs France free of charge while abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

All times in GMT:

Round 5 – Saturday, 29 April 2023

1pm BST: England v France, Twickenham - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Women's Six Nations 2023 tickets

Tickets for the Women's Six Nations are just as difficult to get a hold of as those for the men's tournament, if not more so. Indeed, tickets for England vs France on 29th April have sold out. As have all four hospitality venues at Twickenham.

Each Union has its own ticketing procedure, so the first step to purchasing a ticket is to sign up to the mailing list of the Union you support. If you're looking to travel to away matches, make sure to check out each Union’s information resource or official travel partner for packages.

Check out your options from the relevant Union below: