Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream: how to watch Australian Open 2024 online for free

Watch Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live stream

Every match of the Australian Open – including Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry – is FREE to watch on 9Now (AU). In the US, coverage is live on ESPN2, ESPN+ and via streaming services such as Fubo and its free trial. In the UK, you'll need Eurosport or Discovery+. And you can use a VPN to watch your domestic Australian Open live stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry preview

Novak Djokovic meets the in-form Tomas Etcheverry in the Australian Open third round knowing he'll have to up his game compared with his previous displays thus far to make the second week. The match is scheduled first in the evening session on Rod Laver Arena, meaning a start time of 7pm AEDT local time (8am GMT) on Friday, 19th January.

That's 3am ET / 12am PT in the US in the early hours of Friday.

Djokovic has been uncharacteristically inconsistent in beating Dino Prizmic and Alexei Popyrin to reach the third round. The 18-year-old Croat Prizmic announced himself as a potential future star in taking a set off the 10-time Australian Open champion, while home favourite Popyrin got underneath Djokovic's skin in winning a superb second-set tiebreak to level the match. The 36-year-old Serb also had a go at a Melbourne Park heckler against Popyrin, duly firing him to an eventual four-set win. He'll need to be on it from the start.

Argentinian Etcheverry can already count to big scalps in his career-best route to the third round. The 24-year-old beat five-time former finalist Andy Murray in the first round for the loss of just eight games, then beat former world number six Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 next up. The 30th seed, currently at a career-high ranking, enjoyed a fine end to 2023 and though this year had been a little more circumspect his consistent baseline game and superb movement give him the game to trouble Djokovic on an off day. Does he have the weapons, though, if the world number one is firing, though?

To see which way this tie goes as it happens, read on to see how to get Djokovic vs Etcheverry live streams, and watch Australian Open 2024 from anywhere in the world.

Free Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream

Channel 9 has the free-to-air Australian Open TV coverage, with its 9Now streaming service showing every single match for free. All you need to live stream Djokovic vs Etcheverry on 9Now for free is your email address. Once signed in you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs. Outside Australia right now? You can use a VPN to access the free Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream without being blocked...

Watch Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch tennis live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN to stream Djokovic vs Etcheverry

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Australian Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australian Open live stream!

Watch Djokovic vs Etcheverry live streams in the US

The ESPN+ streaming service is serving up action from every court of the Australian Open in the US, meaning that you're guaranteed to find Novak Djokovic vs Tomas Etcheverry live stream there. The match is expected to start at 3am ET / 12am PT early on Friday morning stateside.

ESPN+ carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $10.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus for just a few dollars more.

ESPN2 is also showing live Australian Open action and we'd expect it to show this match with American Ben Shelton involved. In addition to many cable packages, ESPN2 can also be accessed through cord cutting services such as Sling and FuboTV.

Sling is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a 7-day free-trial of FuboTV available, too. There are no long contracts with either service and, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel at any time.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Australian Open 2024: Sling TV discount

Get ESPN2 on the Sling TV Orange package with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay from just $20. It's costs from $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

Australian Open 2024: 7-day free FuboTV trial

FuboTV's Pro tier gets you 180+ channels including ESPN2, plus cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. Plans start at $74.99 a month and users can cancel at any time.

Australian Open 2024: ESPN+ (from $10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports event live streams from the US. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all from just $14.99 per month.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream in the UK

Eurosport has the rights to show Australian Open tennis in the UK. Its channels are available on TV through packages from the likes of Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you take your pick of the Australian Open live streams with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £29.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League soccer, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, WWE and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

You'll be able to watch this match with your morning corn flakes, with Djokovic vs Etcheverry live streams expected to start at around 8am GMT.

Watch Djokovic vs Etcheverry live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch all Australian Open matches absolutely free (explained above) between Channel 9 and 9Now. Djokovic vs Etcheverry is due on court at 7pm AEDT on Friday evening.

Australian Open 2024 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport platform in Australia. The basic Stan package is $10 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.