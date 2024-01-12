Australian Open live stream 2024: how to watch tennis free online and TV, dates, seeds

Watch Australian Open live stream 2024

The Australian Open is FREE to watch on 9Now (AU). In the US, it's live on ESPN2, ESPN+ and via streaming services such as Fubo and its free trial. In the UK, you'll need Eurosport or Discovery+. And you can use a VPN to watch your domestic Australian Open live stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home.

Australian Open 2024 tennis preview

Starting on a Sunday (14th January) for the first time in its 119-year history, there's even more Australian Open than ever to enjoy this year. And there are plenty of intriguing storylines in prospect for the fortnight (and a day!) of Grand Slam tennis this January.

On the men's side of the draw it will be to see who can break Novak Djokovic's grip on the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. With 10 Australian Open titles to his name so far, the champion and world No.1 will fancy his chances of notching up a scarcely believable 25th major championship at Melbourne Park.

But it turns out that Djokovic is human after all – he suffered his first defeat on Aussie soil in over five years when he went down in straight sets to local favorite Alex de Minaur at the United Cup at the start of the month. Suffering with a persisting wrist injury, that will have the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz and last year's defeated finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas all circling.

As ever in the women's bracket, there's a sense that anybody has a chance of going all the way. Aryna Sabalenka took top honors last year, but the rest of the 2023 Slams were shared out between Iga Swiatek, Marketa Vondrousova and US prodigy Coco Gauff. Throw in Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur and returning major winners Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu and you've got an intriguing looking tournament in store.

Make sure you know how to get an Australian Open live stream from wherever you are.

Free Australian Open 2024 live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2024 Australian Open in Australia, live and for free from Sunday 14th to Sunday 28th January.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely free to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Once logged in to 9Now, you can choose what match you want to watch, with coverage from all courts at Melbourne Park.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Australian Open live stream 2024 from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Australian Open live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch tennis live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription

How to use a VPN to stream Australian Open 2024

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Australian Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australian Open live stream!

Watch Australian Open live streams 2024 in the US

Tennis fans in the US can watch an Australian Open live stream on ESPN2, which can be accessed through a variety of cable packages as well as cord cutting services such as Sling and Fubo.

Sling is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a 7-day free-trial of FuboTV available, too. There are no long contracts with either service and, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

The ESPN+ streaming service is also carrying all of the live tennis action, which is available through a separate subscription. It carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS and Top Rank Boxing events, as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own from $10.99 a month or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Of course, ESPN+, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Australian Open 2024: Sling TV discount

Get ESPN2 on the Sling TV Orange package with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay from just $20. It's costs from $40 thereafter but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time. Ace!

Australian Open 2024: 7-day free FuboTV trial

FuboTV's Pro tier gets you 180+ channels including ESPN2, plus cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. You can watch on most smart devices, and payment is monthly. Plans start at $74.99 a month and users can cancel at any time.

Australian Open 2024: ESPN+ ($10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports event live streams from the US. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all from just $14.99 per month.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Australian Open 2024 live stream in the UK

The 2024 Australian Open is being shown live on TV on Eurosport in the UK, which is available through certain packages from Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you can live stream Australian Open tennis with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £29.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League soccer, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, WWE and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Watch Australian Open live stream 2024 in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch their own tennis Grand Slam absolutely free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now.

Australian Open 2024 live streams can also be found on the Stan Sport streaming service in Australia. The basic Stan package is $10 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.

Australian Open 2024 tournament start times

Global Australian Open 2024 start times – Morning & evening sessions

Australia (local): 11am & 7pm

11am & 7pm USA (ET/PT): 7pm / 4pm & 3am / 12am

7pm / 4pm & 3am / 12am UK: 12am & 8am

12am & 8am Central Europe: 1am & 8am

Australian Open 2024 seeds

Men

Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Jannik Sinner Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune Hubert Hurkacz Alex de Minaur Casper Ruud Taylor Fritz Grigor Dimitrov Tommy Paul Karen Khachanov Ben Shelton Frances Tiafoe Nicolas Jarry Cameron Norrie Adrian Mannarino Ugo Humbert Francisco Cerundolo Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Jan-Lennard Struff Lorenzo Musetti Sebastian Baez Felix Auger-Aliassime Tallon Griekspoor Sebastian Korda Tomas Martín Etcheverry Alexander Bublik Jiri Lehecka

Women