Creighton Bluejays vs Princeton Tigers live stream 2023: how to watch the March Madness Sweet 16 online

Watch Creighton vs Princeton live stream 2023

Creighton Bluejays vs Princeton Tigers will be live on TBS in the USA. No cable? Stream TBS via Sling. You can also watch March Madness matchups live on ESPN Player and BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be overseas. Full details on how to watch a Creighton Bluejays vs Princeton Tigers live stream online and on TV below.

Creighton vs Princeton: Sweet 16 preview

No. 6 Creighton and No. 15 Princeton will meet at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, today. And with an Elite Eight berth on the line, bracket fans can expect fireworks.

The Creighton Bluejays are fresh off a First Round win over No. 11 NC State. They followed that up with a huge Second Round upset, beating No. 3 Baylor 85–76 to stay in The Big Dance.

Can they continue what is starting to look like a serious Cinderella run? With Baylor Scheierman shooting an average of 35.5% from beyond the arc, the Bluejays are in good shape.

Underdogs the Princeton Tigers bullied their way past No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri to make it to their first Sweet 16 since 1967. Will Tigers standout Ryan Langborg, averaging 13.1 points in the last 10 games, become the toast of New Jersey? We're about to find out...

To keep track of the Madness, you can download a printable March Madness bracket from the NCAA website (opens in new tab).

Tip-off is at 9pm ET today, Friday 24th March. That's 1am Saturday morning in the UK. Read on for how to watch a Creighton vs Princeton live stream in the US, UK, Australia and beyond...

US: Watch Creighton vs Princeton without cable

American coverage of March Madness is split across four different cable channels: TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS. However, the remaining games – Sweet 16, Elite, Final Four and Final – are split between TBC and CBS.

Today's Creighton vs Princeton clash in TBS. Those without cable can use a cord-cutting service, such as Sling.

A Sling Blue subscription has you covered for TBS and a ton of other premium channels. It costs just $20 for your first month. It's then $40 for Sling thereafter, but you can cancel at any time.

Sling offers a whole range of channels for those without cable, including TBS, TNT and TruTV on its Sling Blue package. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half price. To add the CBS games for free, subscribe to Paramount Plus with its 30-day free trial. Use the code 'PICARD'. No long contracts. Cancel any time.

Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV are three other options which include all the required cable channels, including TBS and CBS, but they are much pricier options.

Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99/month, while YouTube TV has an offer that means you’ll pay $54.99/month for the first three months and $64.99 thereafter, although you can cancel both at any time.

Watch Creighton vs Princeton live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular March Madness live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any 2023 March Madness live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for March Madness. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the NCAA basketball live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab). (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for Creighton vs Princeton

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Creighton Bluejays vs Princeton Tigers, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling.

3. Then head over to Sling (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Creighton Bluejays vs Princeton Tigers live stream on TBS.

UK: Watch Creighton vs Princeton live stream

ESPN Player is the best place to watch March Madness in the UK and Ireland, with every game – including Creighton vs Princeton – available to watch live for just £9.99. That gets you access for a whole month, which means you're covered until the NCAA men's championship game on 3rd April – and beyond.

ESPN Player is only available via the web, Apple and Android phones and tablets, and Android TV, but it does support Google Cast and Apple AirPlay, so you can beam it from your mobile device to a compatible TV or streamer.

Stuck outside Blighty at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the Creighton Bluejays vs Princeton Tigers live stream without being blocked.

ESPN Player streams over 10,000 live sports events a year, including the whole of March Madness, plus college football, X Games, and Major League Lacrosse. It also includes access to award-winning sports films such as OJ: Made in America and ESPN's excellent 30 for 30 series.

BT Sport will also show March Madness live, with coverage split between BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 4. The first games to be shown will be the First Four, which start on Tuesday 14th March at 10:30pm.

Not a BT subscriber? Try BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab). For £30 a month, the monthly pass lets you watch March Madness live online or via an app, without tying you into a lengthy contract.

Watch Creighton vs Princeton in Australia

Hoops fans in Oz can catch all the NCAA college basketball on Foxtel. Another – cheaper – option is to stream Foxtel via Kayo (opens in new tab), Australia's top sports streaming service.

Kayo is offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, membership costs from $25 a month. Pretty handy if you fancy watching Creighton Bluejays vs Princeton Tigers without paying a cent.

Kayo is only available within Australia but you can access your Kayo account from overseas using a VPN (opens in new tab). Details just above.

March Madness 2023 schedule

NCAA men's basketball schedule



March 14-15: First Four

March 16-17: First Round

March 18-19: Second Round

March 23-24: Sweet Sixteen

March 25-26: Elite Eight

April 1: Final Four

April 3: National Championship

NCAA women's basketball schedule



March 15-16: First Four

March 17-18: First Round

March 19-20: Second Round

March 24-25: Sweet Sixteen

March 26-27: Elite Eight

March 31: Final Four

April 2: National Championship

You can download a printable bracket for the men's tournament from the NCAA website here (opens in new tab).