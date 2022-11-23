Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Switzerland and Cameroon are two of the World Cup's most consistent attendees. Their problem is that they don't do much when they get there. The Nati last won a knockout fixture in 1938. The only time the Indomitable Lions made it out of their group was the Roger Milla-inspired Italia 90 run to the quarter-finals. Both know an early win will go a long way to changing those records. Make sure you know how to watch a Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream Dates: Thursday 24th November, 2022 Kick-off: 10am (GMT) / 5am (EST) Free live stream: ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Qatar 2022 is the time for Switzerland's 2009 Under-17 World Cup winners – Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez and Haris Seferovic among them – to finally come good with the seniors. The Swiss have qualified for every major tournament in the past 16 years (missing out only on Euro 2012) and at last summer's delayed Euros beat France on penalties to finally win a first knockout match in 83 years.

The hero that day was goalkeeper Yann Sommer and the 33-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach gloveman will again be vital if Murat Yakin's side are to rid themselves of their World Cup knockout curse. They conceded just twice in eight qualifiers to top their group ahead of Italy and, though goals are harder to come by – Monaco's Breel Embolo top scored with just three – they will hope World Cup specialist Xherdan Shaqiri can fire again. Autumn defeats of Portugal and Spain will add confidence.

Cameroon's eighth finals appearance – two more than any other African nation – is predicated on strong spine. Goalkeeper Andre Onana has settled well at Inter Milan, central midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has starred for Napoli this term and Karl Toko Ekambi and captain Vincent Aboubakar are a fearsome left-winger and centre-forward respectively.

Ekambi is the talisman. The Lyon forward scored five goals as Cameroon finished third at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, the only goal as they beat Ivory Coast to top their World Cup qualifying group, and the winner against Algeria in the play-off. With the country's record appearance-maker Rigobert Song in charge, they have a well-liked coach who understands tournament football, too.

In a group also containing Brazil and dark horses Serbia, the knockouts are definitely up for grabs for both teams. After a cagey first half, things could get lively from the interval.

This Group G match kicks off at 10am GMT / 5am EST at the 40,000-seat Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITV Hub (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITV Hub. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Switzerland vs Cameroon

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Switerland vs Cameroon

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Switerland vs Cameroon in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch a Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

