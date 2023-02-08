Sunderland vs Fulham live stream and how to watch the FA Cup fourth round replay online and on TV, team news

Sunderland vs Fulham live stream

Sunderland vs Fulham is available to watch for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK on Wednesday, 8th Feb (7.45pm GMT). You can also watch the FA Cup fourth round clash on ESPN Plus in the USA, and on Paramount Plus in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Sunderland vs Fulham on TV just below.

The teams are in and Jack Clarke starts for Sunderland as expected, with Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo on the right wing. Abdoullah Ba gets the nod in midfield alongside Patrick Roberts and Edouard Michut. Danny Batth captains the side from centre-back, with Luke O'Nien in reserve on the bench. Fulham again go with a side to give squad players minutes with Carlos Vinicius, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Shane Duffy all in from the off. Joao Palhinha and Kenny Tete are two of the few regulars to get a start, as cup keeper Marek Rodak starts in goal. Willian, Aleksandr Mitrovic and Bobby De Cordova-Reid are all on the bench if needed.

UK: Sunderland vs Fulham live stream on BBC iPlayer

AUS: Sunderland vs Fulham live stream on Paramount+

USA: Sunderland vs Fulham live stream on ESPN Plus

Sunderland vs Fulham live stream: match preview

Sunderland didn't manage to get the job done at Craven Cottage 10 days ago despite taking a sixth-minute lead, with Fulham's Premier League quality in front of goal enough to earn a replay they scarcely deserved. With the fervent backing of the Stadium of Light behind them tonight, can the Championship play-off contenders pull off an upset?

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has impressed many with the continuity he as provided on Wearside following the early-season departure of Alex Neil to Stoke. Promoted via the League One play-offs last term, the Black Cats are ninth in the second tier and are just two points off the play-off places, but will feel disappointed to have dropped points at the weekend against Millwall. Top scorer Ross Stewart damaged his cruciate knee ligament against Fulham 10 days ago and Sunderland will miss the Loch Ness Drogba's goals at the business end of the season, with Lynden Gooch and Elliot Embleton also sidelined and Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt cup-tied. Much will lie on Jack Clarke, who scored the Black Cats goal at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have exceeded all expectations in the Premier League this season, where they currently sit eighth above both Liverpool and Chelsea. Though three games without a win in the league, a run of four straight victories from Boxing Day served notice of a well-drilled outfit under boss Marco Silva, who will likely shuffle his pack again tonight. Though he may give Alexandr Mitrovic a start in the hope the Serbia hit man will play himself back into form, Silva will likely give minutes to Tom Cairney, who scored 10 days ago, Welsh international Harry Wilson and cup goalkeeper Marek Rodak in goal.

Sunderland vs Fulham kicks off today at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET, at the Stadium of Light. Make sure you know how to watch a Sunderland vs Fulham live stream from anywhere in the world.

UK: Sunderland vs Fulham free live stream

Sunderland vs Fulham will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and BBC Sport (opens in new tab) in HD. Kick off is at 7.45pm GMT tonight, Wednesday 8th February.

Watch Sunderland vs Fulham live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Sunderland vs Fulham live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Sunderland vs Fulham live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA: watch Sunderland vs Fulham live stream

In the USA, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Sunderland vs Fulham live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

(opens in new tab) Sunderland vs Fulham live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams fro the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Australia: watch Sunderland vs Fulham live stream

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Sunderland vs Fulham live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

(opens in new tab) Sunderland vs Fulham live stream Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Stream the FA Cup third round, plus tonnes of TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Sunderland vs Fulham live stream kick-off times

Global Sunderland vs Fulham kick-off times, Wednesday 8th February:

UK: 7.45pm

7.45pm Central Europe: 8.45pm

8.45pm USA (EDT/PST): 2.45pm / 11.45am

2.45pm / 11.45am Australia: 6.45am (Thursday)

6.45am (Thursday) New Zealand: 8.45am (Thursday)

All times 7.45pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Wednesday 8th February

Sunderland vs Fulham

Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 1 March 2023

Quarter-Final – Saturday 18 March 2023

Semi-Final – Saturday 22 April 2023

Final – Saturday 3 June 2023