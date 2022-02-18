Slam Dunk contest 2022 live stream: how to watch NBA All-Star weekend skills spectacular for free

The NBA Slam Dunk contest 2022 is one of the biggest highlight of NBA All-Star Weekend. This year's spectacular features some of the hottest young players, including Jalen Green and Obi Toppin. The hoop-hanging kicks off on Saturday, 19th February, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Full schedule below. Follow our guide to watch the NBA Slam Dunk contest 2022 for free.

NBA Slam Dunk contest 2022 live stream Date: 19th February 2022 Start time: 8pm ET / 1am GMT (Sun) / 11am AEST (Sun) US streams: TNT | Sling (3-day free trial) | Fubo (7-day free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Sky | Now

As ever, the NBA Slam Dunk contest 2022 will close out All-Star Saturday Night, ahead of Sunday's huge All-Star game. Here's a quick preview of the All-Star Saturday Night schedule, which starts at 8pm ET / 1am GMT:

1st event – Taco Bell Skills Challenge

2nd event – MTN Dew 3-Point Contest

3rd event – AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

The annual Slam Dunk contest has given us some the greatest moments in NBA history, including "KryptoNate" Robinson vs "Superman" Dwight Howard. The aim of the game is simple: pull off the craziest dunk possible. Five judges score the efforts on a scale of 1-0. Each contestant gets two attempts in the first round, and two more if they make it to the coveted championship round.

Ready to see the likes of Obi Toppin (Knicks), Jalen Green (Rockets), Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic) and and Juan Toscano-Anderson (Warriors) dunk for their lives? Here's how to watch the NBA Slam Dunk contest 2022 for free.

Slam Dunk contest 2022 free live stream

The NBA Slam Dunk contest 2022, as well as Sunday's All-Star game, will be live on TNT.

Cord-cutters can live stream TNT through Sling TV. Better yet, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a 3-day free trial, meaning you can watch the dunking for free!

After the free trial ends, it's $35 a month thereafter but you can cancel at any time.

Another good option for TNT is Fubo TV. Subscription costs $65 a month but new users get a 7-day free trial.

Away from the US during All-Star Weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the Sling TV free trial from wherever you happen to be. Using a VPN is easy – just follow the steps below.

Slam Dunk contest 2022: watch it with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Slam Dunk contest 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streams when outside your home country – and save money!

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Slam Dunk contest 2022, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling TV.

3. Then head over to Sling TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free Slam Dunk contest 2022 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the Slam Dunk contest 2022 live stream in UK

The build-up for Saturday night's three-event skills showcase starts from 11.30pm GMT on Sky Sports Arena, before being joined on Main Event at 1am GMT as the events kick off.

Not a Sky subscriber? No problem. Cord-cutters can get streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels via Now. Day membership costs £12, monthly membership is £34. No contract, cancel anytime.

Don't forget: US basketball fans can use a VPN to watch the Slam Dunk contest 2022 free on Sling TV from wherever they are in the world. Scroll up for a step-by-step guide.

2022 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule & TV times

Friday 18th February 2022

10.30am ET – Clorox Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)

5.30pm ET – Hall of Fame Class of 2022 News Conference (NBA TV)

7pm ET – Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9pm ET – Clorox Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday 19th February 2022

11am ET – NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

2pm ET – NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T (TNT/ESPN2)

7pm ET – Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV)

8pm ET – State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Sunday 20th February 2022

12pm ET – NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV)

2pm ET – NBA G League Next Gem Game (NBA TV)

8pm ET – 71st NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

Last 25 Slam Dunk contest winners

2021: Anfernee Simons (Blazers)

2020: Derrick Jones Jr. (Heat)

2019: Hamidou Diallo (Thunder)

2018: Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

2017: Glenn Robinson III (Pacers)

2016: Zach LaVine (Timberwolves)

2015: Zach LaVine (Timberwolves)

2014: John Wall (Wizards)

2013: Terrence Ross (Raptors)

2012: Jeremy Evans (Jazz)

2011: Blake Griffin (Clippers)

2010: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2009: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2008: Dwight Howard (Magic)

2007: Gerald Green (Celtics)

2006: Nate Robinson (Knicks)

2005: Josh Smith (Hawks)

2004: Fred Jones (Pacers)

2003: Jason Richardson (Warriors)

2002: Jason Richardson (Warriors)

2001: Desmond Mason (Sonics)

2000: Vince Carter (Raptors)

1997: Kobe Bryant (Lakers)

1996: Brent Barry (Clippers)

1995: Harold Miner (Heat)

Watch every 50-point 'perfect score' dunk