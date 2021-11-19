Scotland vs Japan live stream and how to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals for free

Scotland tackle Japan at BT Murrayfield this Saturday in the fourth and final week of the 2021 Autumn Internationals. Gregor Townsend has name a strong team for the match against the Brave Blossoms, so it's going to be a intriguing clash. Scotland vs Japan is a 1pm GMT kick-off and the game is free on Amazon Prime. Make sure you know how to watch a Scotland vs Japan live stream from anywhere in the world using a VPN.

Scotland vs Japan live stream Date: Saturday 20th November 2021 Kick-off: 1pm GMT / 8am ET / 11pm AEST Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh UK stream: Amazon Prime (free 30-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$10/month)

The team news is in and Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made seven changes from the team that lost to the Springboks last week. Darcy Graham and Sam Johnson replace Rufus McLean and Matt Scott in the backline, while Glasgow Warriors prop Jamie Bhatti is joined by George Turner in the pack. Josh Bayliss starts at No 8 after an impressive debut off then bench against Australia.

The Bravehearts head to Murrayfield in mixed form having claimed a third successive victory over Australia with a well deserved 15-13 win on home soil a couple of weeks back, before falling 15-30 to the Springboks last weekend.

With the 2023 World Cup looming large on the horizon, Townsend will want to see his side lay down a marker against Japan and round off the 2021 Autumn Internationals with a convincing victory.

As for Japan, they might be rank outsiders but let's not forget that they stunned Scotland 28-21 at the Rugby World Cup a couple of years ago.

Scotland vs Japan kicks off at 1pm GMT on Saturday 20th November and UK rugby fans can watch for free on Amazon Prime. Follow our guide to watch a Scotland vs Japan live stream from anywhere.

Amazon Prime has secured the exclusive rights in the UK to broadcast most of the 2021 Autumn Internationals, including Scotland vs Japan. So Prime members can watch for free!

Not a Prime member? Sign up with this 30-day free trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay £7.99 a month.

Going to be away from the UK when the rugby's on? Simply use a VPN to access the UK version of Amazon Prime from anywhere in the world.

Watch Scotland vs Japan from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Autumn Internationals rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Scotland vs Japan live stream in the USA

Streaming service FloRugby has the rights to show Scotland vs Japan in the United States.

Subscription to FloRugby costs $30 a month or $150 a year, and includes live streams of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series plus replays, results, athlete rankings and breaking news.

You can stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. There's also a FloSports app for iOS and Android.

Scotland vs Japan live stream in Australia

If you're prepared for some early starts you can stream the 2021 Autumn Internationals – including Scotland vs Japan – live on Stan.

The Aussie streaming service costs $10 a month, plus you'll need the Sport add-on at an additional $20 a month. But – good news! – the Sport add-on is free for the first 7 days.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan if you're away from the Oz during the egg-chasing.

How to watch Scotland vs Japan in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

