Royal Ascot live stream: how to watch the 2022 horse racing for free

Royal Ascot – said to be the Queen's favourite race meeting – kicks off today, Tuesday, 14th June 2022. Her Majesty's attendance is still up in the air, but Reach For The Moon, her most high-profile runner, is being heavily backed to win Thursday's Hampton Court Stakes. Can Liz give the bookies a spanking? UK viewers can watch Royal Ascot free on ITV. Make sure you know how to watch a Royal Ascot 2022 free live stream from where you are.

Royal Ascot attracts many of racing’s finest horses, not to mention sharply-dressed punters and top-hat-wearing toffs. The Queen traditionally arrives in the Royal Procession at 2pm BST but the 96-year-old monarch may not be well enough to attend this year's event.

Royal Ascot 2022 starts with the Queen Anne Stakes at 2.30pm BST on Tuesday and ends with the Queen Alexandra Stakes at 6.10pm on Saturday. The 'big one', Saturday's £1m Platinum Jubilee Stakes, gets underway at 4.20pm. Take a look at the full Royal Ascot race card below.

Fancy risking a few quid on the horses? Reach For The Moon (4-5), ridden by superstar jockey Frankie Dettori, is the red-hot favourite for Thursday's Hampton Court Stakes, while Homeless Songs (5-1) is tipped to win Friday's Prince Charles Stakes. Five year old mare Highfield Princess (12-1) is fancied for Saturday's Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

Ready to see the world's finest nags battle it out at Ascot racecourse? ITV and ITV Racing will show every race free-to-air. The first show kicks off at 9am BST today, Tuesday, 14th June. Make sure you know how to watch a free Royal Ascot live stream from where you are.

2022 Royal Ascot free live stream

Good news: the entire Royal Ascot 2022 meeting is free to watch on ITV and ITV Racing. ITV Hub (opens in new tab) will provide a free live stream of every race.

Outside the UK this week? You can use a VPN to access the Royal Ascot free on ITV Hub from anywhere (opens in new tab). Fully explained details just below...

How to watch Royal Ascot 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Royal Ascot rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Royal Ascot 2022

Using a VPN to watch Royal Ascot 2022 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Royal Ascot, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITVHub (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Royal Ascot live stream.

US: 2022 Royal Ascot live stream

In the US, Royal Ascot 2022 will air live on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Don't forget: Brits who find themselves in US can stream the whole of Royal Ascot 2022 for free using a VPN (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN. Details just above.

Those who don't have cable can still watch Royal Ascot on cord cuttings services like FuboTV and Sling.

FuboTV starts at $69.99 per month (opens in new tab) while Sling is only $35 per month (opens in new tab) and includes a discount for new subscribers just below. There are no long contracts with either service. You can cancel them at any time.

Royal Ascot 2022 full race card

Tuesday 4th June 2022

2.30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

3.05pm Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

3.40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)

4.20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

5.00pm Ascot Stakes

5.35pm Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

6.10pm Copper Horse Stakes

Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2)

3.40pm Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)

4.20pm Duke of Cambridge (Group 2)

5.00pm Royal Hunt Cup

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

6.10pm Kensington Palace Stakes

Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

3.05pm King George V Stakes

3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

4.15pm Gold Cup (Group 1)

5.00pm Britannia Stakes

5.35pm Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

6.10pm Buckingham Palace Stakes

Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm Albany Stakes (Group 3)

3.05pm Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

3.40pm Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

4.20pm Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

5.00pm Sandringham Stakes

5.35pm King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

6.10pm Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm Chesham Stakes (Listed)

3.05pm Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

3.40pm Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

4.20pm Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

5.00pm Wokingham Stakes

5.35pm Golden Gates Stakes

6.10pm Queen Alexandra Stakes