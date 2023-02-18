Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch the Premier League on TV

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The Premier League clash will also stream on FuboTV in Canada and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your home coverage from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on TV just below.

USA: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream via Peacock TV (opens in new tab)

CAN: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab)

AUS: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab)

Watch your preferred stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream: match preview

Top of the table for the first time in three months, Man City finally appear to have snapped out of the strange slumber that's gripped them over much of the season. And all it required were the twin prospects of relegation and being stripped of at least three Premier League titles due to 100 allegations of financial foul play! They put six past Steve Cooper's men at the start of the season, but the City Ground has become near-enough a guarantee of points for Nottingham Forest. They last lost a home league game way back in September.

Forest have surged up the standings in recent weeks, thanks to a run of three wins and two draws in six games, though just as things were looking up, an injury crisis struck. Central defenders Willy Boly and Scott McKenna have joined Dean Henderson and Taiwo Awoniyi in the treatment room with medium- to long-term injuries, stripping the team of a significant portion of its spine.

Two of Forest's starlets, however, have really come to the fore. Week by week, Brennan Johnson is coming of age as a top-flight striker, while his partner in crime, Morgan Gibbs-White, has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in the country.

Having struggled to get a tune out of his superstars all season, constructing an us-against-the-world mentality has done the trick for Pep Guardiola. Since those allegations came to light they've played with malice that we've never really seen from Guardiola's Manchester City before, with every opponent being treated like a mortal enemy. So it is that despite their excellent form, it's hard not to fear for Forest.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST on the 18th of February, at the City Ground. Make sure you know how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere.

USA: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

(opens in new tab) Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Peacock TV Premium $4.99/month (opens in new tab)

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live EPL soccer games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live stream!

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in the UK?

Sadly, Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City will not be televised in the UK, though there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via talkSPORT (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Our expert verdict on the best OLED TVs

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Watch all Premier League games (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$199.99 for the year. There's a FuboTV app available on most smart platforms.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

(opens in new tab) Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City | Watch EPL for AU$25/month (opens in new tab)

Watch a Premier League 2022/23 live stream and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City kick-off time

Global Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EST/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am (Sunday)

2am (Sunday) New Zealand: 4am (Sunday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Saturday 18th February

Aston Villa vs Arsenal 12.30pm

Brentford vs Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham

Chelsea vs Southampton

Everton vs Leeds United

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 5.30pm

Sunday 19th February

Manchester United vs Leicester City 2pm

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United 4.30pm

Friday 24th February

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 8pm

Saturday 25th February

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leeds United vs Southampton

Leicester City vs Arsenal

West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City 5.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool 7.45pm

Sunday 26th February

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea 1.30pm