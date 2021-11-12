New Zealand vs Australia start time, what TV channel is the T20 final on and how can I get a free live stream?

New Zealand play Australia in Sunday's T20 World Cup final 2021. The Aussies stormed to a five wicket victory over Pakistan earlier in the week to set up a mouthwatering showdown with the Black Caps.

The latest team news is that New Zealand's Devon Conway will miss Sunday's T20 final. The left-hander broke his finger when he punched his bat after getting stumped during New Zealand's win over England in the semis.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time," said Black Caps coach Gary Stead. "While it's not the smartest thing he's done, there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury. Devon is a great team man and a very popular member of the side so we're all feeling for him."

It's going to be a humdinger of a match to decide the 2021 T20 World Cup Final, so make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

When is the New Zealand vs Australia start time?

The 2021 T20 World Cup final between New Zealand and starts at 2pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / midnight AEST.

The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

How can I watch New Zealand vs Australia?

Australia stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

US stream: Willow | Sling | ESPN+ ($6.99/month)

UK stream: Now TV (£9.99/day)

India stream: Disney+ Hotstar (Rs 499/month)

How can I watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant T20 World Cup Final rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

The answer? A Virtual Private Network (VPN), which lets you access geo-restricted content from anywhere and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For New Zealand vs Australia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the cricket using Kayo's 14-day free trial.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

New Zealand vs Australia prediction

Australia came into the 2021 T20 World Cup having lost 16 of their 24 20-over games since the start of 2020. But they continue to beat the odds and confound the critics. After finishing second in the Super 12 (Group 1), Aaron Finch's men muscled past Pakistan and into their second ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final.

Can the 2010 runner's up go one better? They're currently slight favourites.

Kane Williamson's Kiwis might be intimated by Australia's powerful batting line-up, but with one of the best bowling attacks in the business, they're could easily upset the Aussies.

Cricket fans will remember when the two sides met in the 2015 50-Over World Cup, with Australia the clear winners on that occasion. Can New Zealand take revenge in their first-ever T20 World Cup final?

New Zealand vs Australia starts at 2pm GMT on Sunday 14th November. Make sure you know how to watch an New Zealand vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world, using a VPN.

2021 T20 World Cup Final predicted line-ups

Australia: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

New Zealand: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

2021 T20 World Cup Final schedule

UK start times:

T20 World Cup Final 2021

New Zealand vs Australia – Sunday 14th November, 2pm GMT

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai