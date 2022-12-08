Morocco vs Portugal live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Morocco face Portugal in the World Cup quarter-finals this Saturday. The Atlas Lions reached the last eight for the first time in history after a shock penalty shootout win, but they'll take on a tougher test from Fernando Santos' Portugal. Make sure you know how to watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Morocco vs Portugal live stream Dates: Saturday 10th December, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am EST Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Aside from an unexpected defeat to South Korea in their final group stage match, followed by some ugly exchanges that prompted Fernando Santos to drop Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal have been utterly sublime. Their 6-1 demolition of Switzerland was arguably the finest display of the World Cup so far, not to mention a clear message to Brazil.

Will Ronaldo stay benched for the quarter-finals? It certainly looks that way after his fearless replacement, Goncalo Ramos of Benfica, laid waste to the Swiss defence and punched in a magnificent hat-trick.

As for Morocco, Walid Regragui's men are on top of the world after storming into the quarter-finals thanks to their impressive defensive resolve. The Atlas Lions have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight games and, although Walid Cheddira missed two chances to win the game against Spain in extra time, nerveless Morocco have a winning mentality and big dreams.

The match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST at the 44,400-seater Al-Thumama Stadium, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Morocco vs Portugal live stream

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Morocco vs Portugal live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Morocco vs Portugal live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Morocco vs Portugal live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Morocco vs Portugal live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Morocco vs Portugal live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Morocco vs Portugal live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Morocco vs Portugal

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Morocco vs Portugal live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Morocco vs Portugal live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Morocco vs Portugal live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Morocco vs Portugal

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Morocco vs Portugal in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Morocco vs Portugal live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Morocco vs Portugal live stream kick-off times

Global Morocco vs Portugal kick-off times

Local : 6pm

: 6pm UK : 3pm

: 3pm Morocco: 4pm

4pm Central Europe, including Spain : 4pm

: 4pm USA (EST/PST) : 10am / 7am

: 10am / 7am Australia : 4am (Saturday)

: 4am (Saturday) New Zealand : 2am (Saturday)

: 2am (Saturday) India : 8.30pm

: 8.30pm Brazil: 12pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday 9th December 2022

Croatia vs Brazil (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Netherlands vs Argentina (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Saturday 10th December 2022

Morocco vs Portugal (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; 3pm)

England vs France (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 7pm)