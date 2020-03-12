LASK vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch in 4K, anywhere in the world

There are 16 teams left in the UEFA Europa League and, tonight, it's LASK vs Manchester United in the first-leg of the tie with the two sides playing for a spot in the quarter-finals. Below, you'll find all the information on how to watch a LASK vs Manchester United live stream in top quality wherever you are.

Like many sporting events right now, LASK vs Manchester United is a coronavirus-hit first leg and will be played behind closed doors in Austria. At present, there's no word on how the second leg at Old Trafford will look.

This is the first time that the Linz/Pasching-based club has ever played English opposition. They're currently flying high at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga, six points clear of Red Bull Salzburg and on course for their first championship since 1965.

So far in the competition, they've made it past Rosenburg, FC Basel, PSV Eindhoven, Sporting Lisbon, CSKA Moscow and AZ Alkmaar among others - no mean feat. They're to be underestimated at your peril. United may just be a bridge too far, though, particularly without the help of their home fans.

LASK will be without midfielder Thomas Goiginger but otherwise it's United with the personnel problems. Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are all still out. It's expect that surprise success Odion Ighalo will start up front.

Tune in this evening on BT Sport 2 at 5.55pm and take a look below at how to get a LASK vs Manchester United live stream on your mobile phone with the BT Sport app.

There are no new rules for the knock-out stages. If teams are tied on aggregate score after the final whistle of the second leg, then the team with more away goals goes through.

Should away goals be equal at that stage, then the game goes to extra time. If the aggregate score and away goals are still equal at the of extra time, then a penalty shoot-out ensues. VAR will be used throughout the tournament.

Watch LASK vs Manchester United live stream for free

Football fans in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan get the chance to watch Manchester United vs Club Brugge for free. DAZN has the rights to show the Europa League knockouts and a whole host of sports in these territories, and, best of all, DAZN offers a 1-month free trial. So long as you've not used yours already, then you can fill your boots.

LASK vs Manchester United live stream DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in Austria, Canada, Germany and Japan. Try free for 1 month. Cancel at anytime.

Sadly the DAZN free trial isn't available to those outside these regions. If you are a DAZN customer but travelling abroad, you'll need to sign up to a VPN service to make sure you can access the DAZN LASK vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are.

It's also worth noting that there are free streams on terrestrial channels such Match TV in Russia, if that's where you happen to be. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show the live Europa League football here.

Watch LASK vs Manchester United anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based Europa League fans below, but even after spending all that money on a TV sports subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the football from another country.

There are certain territories where the Europa League football is free to watch (you can find a full list of the free Europa League broadcasters here, along with the pay channels too). So, if you're away in one of these places, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar.

Anywhere else and you'll want to get yourself a VPN instead. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your service provider will think you’re in the correct country to do so and allow you to watch the Europa League on your subscription as if you were back home.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or accessing websites people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live the Europa League football here.

Watch LASK vs Manchester United live in the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Europa League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to enjoy the Champions League. BT Sport also has the Bundesliga, which makes a subscription this season a very decent offer.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from just £10

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you're already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers will gain access to the coverage free of charge, while it costs £10 each month for existing customers. Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add five BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app. That means you can watch games on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch LASK vs Manchester United live in 4K

BT Sport comes in 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound. Manchester United vs Club Brugge is not the chosen game for BT Sport Ultimate tonight, though. Instead, you'll have to enjoy it in HD on BT Sport 2.

The game is also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch LASK vs Manchester United using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month

Enjoy the Europa League, Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.

The other option is to give yourself over to BT entirely and, right now, there's a very reasonable BT Sport/Broadband/BT TV deal on offer. It doesn't bring the very fastest speeds nor the most channels either but it still allows you to watch BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport 4 with access to the 4K HDR streams through the BT Sport app.

BT Sport, BT TV and BT Broadband for £35 per month

This very reasonable triple threat offer includes line rental, an HD-enabled YouView box, four BT Sport channels and access to the 4K HDR coverage through the BT Sport app on compatible devices. It's a 24-month contract with a set-up cost and a 36Mb fibre connection.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media for £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Watch LASK vs Manchester United live the USA

UEFA Europa League fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch some of the European football action free on Spanish language network Univision. The rest, you’ll have to pay for and the rights are shared out between Univision Deportes Network and Turner Sports.

Take a look at the schedules on their website to work how to follow your favourite team, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad.

Europa League fixtures

The schedule for the knock-out stages of the 2019/20 Europa League is as follows:

Last 16

First leg: 12th March

Second leg: 19th March

Quarter-finals

First leg: 9th April

Second leg: 16th April

Semi-finals

First leg: 30th April

Second leg: 7th May

Final

27th May, 2020, at the at Stadion Energa, Gdańsk