Kosovo vs England live stream: how to watch Euro qualifiers anywhere in the world

England round off a successful UEFA Euro qualifying campaign on Sunday afternoon as they face a Kosovo that gave the Three Lions an unlikely scare back in September.

Gareth Southgate's side left the pitch 5-1 up at half time in that game, but some questionable defending at Wembley let their opponents back into the game and it finished a frantic 5-3.

In truth, England could lose by any amount in this fixture thanks to a 7-0 win over Montenegro on Thursday night that confirmed their place at next summer's finals, but surely they'll want to continue sending a message to their potential opponents in the tournament proper.

It could be a chance for some of Southgate's younger squad members to stake their claim for a place in the starting XI come June, too, with Tammy Abraham, James Maddison, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi all looking for game time.

For Kosovo, this one is also a dead rubber after their 2-1 defeat to Czech Republic on Thursday confirmed they wouldn't make the finals, but the scalp of England would be a fitting way to end an impressive qualification campaign.

How to watch Kosovo vs England in UK

Sky Sports and ITV have been awarded the rights to broadcast UEFA national team matches from 2018 until 2022, but it's ITV that has the exclusive live rights to England's Euro 2020 qualifiers.

So if you're situated in the UK, you won't have to pay a penny to watch England's Euro qualifiers. (ITV's +1 channel might also be of use if you get home late and want to catch the start of the match.)

Sky subscribers will still be able to catch the highlights on Sky Sports Football as well as full live action of other qualifiers. For the time being, Sky has not selected any of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers for their 4K Ultra HD coverage.

Kosovo vs England kicks off at 5.00pm GMT and will be broadcast live on ITV1. You can also live stream the match online via the ITV Player on a range of devices including smartphones, laptops and tablets. It's free to watch – provided you have a TV license.

ITV has no 4K facility, but those games will be available in HD on your television or standard definition via its website and the ITV Player app.

Find out below how you can access those services even if you're not in the UK at the time of a certain choice fixture.

Watch the Euro qualifiers from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access ITV streams from outside the UK – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national. This will be the same if you try to access any geo-blocked stream from around the world.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live Euro qualifying matches, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying games here.

How to watch live Euro qualifying matches in USA

Exclusive rights to show the UEFA Euro qualifying games in the USA belong to ESPN.

Subscription costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year and can be cancelled at any time. In addition to football, ESPN+ will grant you access to selected MLB, NHL, NBA games, and PGA Tour golf tournaments. Best of all, everything's streamed in HD.

If you're in the States, you can sign up to ESPN+ here. As well as smartphones and tablets, ESPN+ is available for Apple TV, Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

If you're going to be out of the country over the next month and a half, you can still use your pass with a VPN. See our above section to find out how to access geo-blocked streams.

How to watch other Euro qualifiers in UK

Not an England fan? Sky has the rights to broadcast all the live Euro 2020 qualifiers not featuring England.

Sky offers several different ways to access its content. The broadcaster screens Euro qualifiers across the Sky Sports HD and Sky Sports Main Event HD channel, as well as via the Sky Go app. If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £23 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack).

Don't want to subscribe to a full Sky package with all the bells and whistles? Choose the pay-per-view option from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

You can find a full list of Euro 2020 qualifiers shown on Sky here.

The Sky Sports HD channel is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £72 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

England Euro 2020 qualifiers schedule

Sunday 17 November 2019

Kosovo v England (17:00 GMT)