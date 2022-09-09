Khachanov vs Ruud live stream and how to watch the US Open tennis semi-final free online

First-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Karen Khachanov comes up against clay court specialist Casper Ruud in the first of this year's US Open Men's last-four matches. World number 31 Khachanov saw off tournament favourite Nick Kyrgios in a tense five-set showdown late on Tuesday night, while Ruud continued his unlikely run after overcoming 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in the quarters. The match starts after 8pm BST on Friday – here's how to watch a Khachanov vs Ruud live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Ruud's extended run in the tournament is at odds with his reputation as a player who struggles on a hard court surface. The Norwegian star's superb performance to stun Berrettini demonstrated he now has every chance of winning this tournament - a victory that could see him become world number one.

The unfolding of this year's action at in New York has meanwhile seen the unexpected rise of Khachanov, with many tennis pundits having written off the Russian as having had his best days behind him, despite being just 26. The only previous meeting between these two players saw Ruud win on his favoured clay at the 2020 Italian Open.

Viewers can enjoy coverage of every US Open match – including Khachanov vs Ruud – free on Australia's 9Now streaming service. Make sure you know to watch the US Open 2022 from where you are.

Watch a Khachanov vs Ruud free live stream

In Australia, the US Open is being broadcast for free on Channel 9's streaming platform 9Now (opens in new tab). However, if you're currently outside Australia you'll find that 9Now is blocked. Thankfully, there's a super simple way of getting access anywhere in the world.

In the UK, current Amazon Prime subscribers can also watch all of the US Open for no extra cost – but remember to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your account if you're outside of the UK at the time of the US Open.

Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (opens in new tab) (£7.99/month or £79/year), or Prime Video (£5.99/month) which will be enough to enjoy the whole of the 2021 US Open tennis for free!

Watch a Khachanov vs Ruud live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Khachanov vs Ruud

Using a VPN to watch Khachanov vs Ruud is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the US Open, select 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now (opens in new tab)on your browser or device and enjoy the free Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud live stream.

Watch a Khachanov vs Ruud live stream in the USA

ESPN will air every match of the 2022 US Open, including Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud. Cable subscribers can get a 2022 US Open live stream by logging into their accounts on the EPSN website or just switching to the ESPN channel.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV (opens in new tab) as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of the US Open!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Do remember, of course, that Australia nationals can watch all of the US Open 2022 for free on 9Now while using a VPN from abroad. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Khachanov vs Ruud on Sling TV 50 percent off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch a US Open 2022 live stream on the Sling TV Orange package, which includes access to most matches, including the both singles finals, on ESPN. New users get their first month for half price ($17.50). After that, it's $35 a month. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Khachanov vs Ruud live stream in the UK

As mentioned above, those in the UK can catch all of the US Open action – including Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud – on Amazon Prime Video. Included with all Prime subscriptions, all you need to do is simply log in and start watching.

If you're not currently a subscriber, you can make the most of Amazon's 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), which is more than long enough to watch the whole Open for free.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the US Open on Prime when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch a Khachanov vs Ruud live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a 2022 US Open live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month, making it a cheap way to watch Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud.

Watch a Khachanov vs Ruud live stream in India

In India, Sony Pictures Network has the rights to broadcast the US Open until 2024, and will also be available on streaming platform SonyLIV (opens in new tab). One month is priced at Rs 299, with six-month and yearly plans coming in at Rs 699 and Rs 999 respectively.