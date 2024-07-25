How to watch the Opening Ceremony: live stream Paris 2024 Olympics in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos sound

Watch the Opening Ceremony on Friday 26th July, at 6.30pm BST / 1.30pm ET for the official start of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The competitions have already started with football, handball, rugby sevens and shooting all underway but the Games don't really being until the hosts have had a chance to show off at the Opening Ceremony – and what better way to watch this extravaganza from under the Eiffel Tower than in glorious 4K HDR on your big screen TV with some super surround sound too?

All eyes will be on Paris tomorrow when the Olympic torch will arrive, carried by none other than rap superstar Snoop Dogg. Yes, really. Snoop was born in Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 summer games – hence his appearance. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.

The Opening Ceremony for the 33rd Olympics in Paris promises a host of treats aside from the Doggfather. These include a concert by French 2024 Eurovision singer Slimane in front of the Basilica Cathedral of Saint-Denis, and a parade down the Seine with the athletes on nearly 100 boats. Diver Tom Daley and rower Helen Glover will be the UK flag bearers for the ceremony. And it will all be broadcast in 4K HDR and in Dolby Atmos sound – if you know where to look. Here's how to watch the Opening Ceremony in 4K live stream all of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Can I watch the Opening Ceremony in 4K? USA Network in the US, Stan Sport in Australia and Eurosport in Europe will broadcast the Olympics Opening Ceremony in 4K HDR. The Olympic Broadcasting Services will provide a 1080p signal which the likes of NBC, Stan and Eurosport will upscale to 4K. No 4K stream is available in the UK, sadly. Away from home? You can watch your home nation's stream from abroad using a VPN.

Is the Opening Ceremony in HDR? It is. That's because the Olympic Broadcasting Services will provide an HDR feed of the Opening Ceremony to select broadcasters around the world. So if you can access a 4K stream of the event, it will also be in HDR.

Is the Opening Ceremony in 8K? While the Opening Ceremony will be recorded in 8K according to the 4KHDR Summit), no broadcaster has committed to showing it in the format. Intel has said its Xeon processors are being used to bring an "end-to-end 8K live streaming experience" for the first time ever, while YouTube footage exists of six 8K broadcast trucks from China Media Group arriving in Paris for the Games. What happens to this footage is anyone's guess, but expect to see it included in 8K demos for years to come.

How to watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony in 4K in the UK

While the BBC used to house all the Olympics coverage, now it has to compete with paid options (Discovery+ and Eurosport). That's the bad news. The extra bad news is that while these will all broadcast the Opening Ceremony (with coverage for both starting at 5.45pm), it won't be in 4K – Discovery+ and iPlayer will focus on using their bandwidth for simultaneous streams, while Eurosport's 4K broadcasts are limited to Europe.

Tourists to the UK from the US, Europe and Australia can watch in 4K via their relevant streaming subscriptions by using a VPN.

How to watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony in 4K in the US

The only way to watch the Opening Ceremony in 4K in the US is on USA Network from NBCUniversal. Its coverage of the Paris Olympics is in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos, and runs 24/7 from the morning of 24th July through to the evening of 11th August, the day of the Closing Ceremony. Coverage of the Opening Ceremony starts at Noon ET.

You can watch USA Network through a Comcast Xfinity cable package, as well as via the Xfinity Stream app, Altice, Cox, DirecTV/DirecTV Stream, Dish, Fubo, Sling (which recently added 4K support) Verizon and YouTube TV. You can also watch it through Peacock, but not in 4K.

How to watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony in 4K in Australia

Stan Sport is the only way to watch the Opening Ceremony in 4K in Australia. It's streaming all medal events, and all "major moments" from the games in 4K, including the Opening Ceremony. You'll need the Stan Premium base plan (AU$21 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on (AU$15 a month). That gets you eight exclusive international channels, all ad-free.

If you can forego 4K, Channel 9 and 9Gem will broadcast the Opening Ceremony for free – they're both available via the 9Now streaming service.

How to watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony in 4K in Europe

Viewers in Europe hoping to catch the Opening Ceremony in 4K will have to tune in to Eurosport 4K. This is available from 26th July to 11th August via Astra (19.2° East) on German DTH satellite platform HD+ on UHD1.

As well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the event channel will broadcast over 200 hours of the games live from Paris in native UHD (aka 4K).

Households with Astra will need a subscription with an active HD+ channel package to receive UHD1. You'll also need the HD+ TV app, which comes as part of many smart TVs, an HD+ UHD set-top box or the HD+ module.

Watch Opening Ceremony from abroad

If you're abroad, you won't be able to watch your usual Olympics Opening Ceremony live stream. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you due to geo-restrictions. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Olympics live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. SAVE 60% with this NordVPN deal

MORE:

How to watch the Paris Olympics 2024

Expert advice: best TVs you can buy today

Shop our best TV deals