How to watch The Many Saints of Newark free online on HBO Max from anywhere in the world

The Many Saints of Newark – aka The Sopranos prequel movie – starring James Gandolfini's son, Michael, as a young Tony Soprano is free to stream on HBO Max's Ad-Free plan but read on for how to watch The Many Saints of Newark on HBO Max in 4K from any country in the world.

Set decades before David Chase's critically acclaimed HBO TV show, the movie takes viewers back to the days of a young Anthony Soprano. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, whose influence helps turn an impressionable teenager into the mob boss we know as 'Tony' Soprano.

The Many Saints of Newark opens in US movie theatres on Friday 1st October, and streams on HBO Max the same day but if you're away from the US, you can follow this guide on how to watch The Many Saints of Newark on HBO Max from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Many Saints of Newark on HBO Max

HBO Max, HBO's streaming service, is the place to find The Many Saints of Newark. The movie is available to stream for one month from Friday 1st October 2021 at 8am BST / 3am ET / 12am PT / 5pm AEST.

Subscription to HBO Max costs just $14.99 a month. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. (You can't access the movie via HBO's $9.99 ad-supported plan). Hulu subscribers can get a 7-day free trial of HBO Max.

The Many Saints of Newark won't be out on Blu-ray for a few months yet, so unless you want to wait – and nobody wants to wait – you'll need to subscribe to HBO Max.

HBO Max is currently only available in the US, so you'll need to use a VPN to access your account when travelling away and outside the States. Here's how to do that.

How to watch HBO Max from anywhere

Stuck outside the United States? You can access HBO Max from anywhere in the world using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your HBO Max account (or even create a new one) and watch The Many Saints of Newark as if you were in the States. Good to know, right?

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the HBO Max, you should 'USA' (or a US city such)

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and stream The Many Saints of Newark.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Do I need a US credit card?

Don't have a US credit card? You can also use PayPal, when you sign up via the iOS or Android HBO Max app on your iPhone/iPad or Android mobile device. Here's a step-by-step guide...

Sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your VPN and select United States as your country.

2. Create a new Apple ID/Google account remembering to pick United States as your country. (Apple users should be able to use a UK phone number, but should head to the Apple ID website to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Now use your shiny new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (you should be able to use a UK PayPal account as your method of payment).

5. You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device and watch The Many Saints of Newark from anywhere in the world.

How can I get the HBO Max app?

Very easily. You'll find the HBO Max app on a wide range of smart TVs, games consoles and streaming devices including:

Can I watch The Many Saints of Newark in 4K Ultra HD?

Yes. Every Warner Bros. theatrical release coming to HBO Max, including The Many Saints of Newark, will stream in 4K Ultra HD.

The films will be available in Dolby Vision HDR, but Dolby Atmos support depends on how each film was produced.

To enjoy HBO Max content in 4K HDR you will need:

1. 4K TV with support for HDR (Dolby Vision or HDR10).

2. Supported 4K HDR streaming device (Amazon Fire TV stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, Android TVs, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast Ultra/with Google TV, Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+).

3. Broadband connection – over 25Mbps ideally.

Is The Many Saints of Newark on Netflix?

Short answer: no.

The Many Saints of Newark is currently exclusive to HBO, along with a number of other Warner Bros. pictures such as the The Matrix trilogy, which is available in Dolby Vision and with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

The HBO Max app offers access to the complete HBO catalogue, including every episode of The Sopranos, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep, Westworld and South Park.

You also also get access to WarnerMedia's vast library of movies and TV shows stretching back 100 years, from Casablanca and Citizen Kane to Braveheart and the Harry Potter films.

Selected Warner titles – such as The Many Saints of Newark – will be available on HBO Max for 31 days, so you can play (and pause) them from the comfort of your couch. These 'same day premieres' will end in 2022, sign up now if you want to make the most of them.

Prefer Japanese anime? HBO Max is the only streaming service that provides access to content from the legendary Japanese film studio Studio Ghibli in the US. Fan of 90s sitcoms? HBO Max is the place to see the (unscripted) Friends and Fresh Prince of Bel Air reunions.

