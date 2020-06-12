How to watch Real Mallorca vs Barcelona: stream Spanish football online for free

The Spanish football has resumed and you can find the La Liga fixtures 2020 below along with all the details you’ll need on how to watch Barcelona's return to action against Real Mallorca through LaLigaTV and other channels wherever you are. Real Mallorca vs Barcelona will be live on Premier Sports which is offering free coverage throughout June on its Premier Player TV. More details below.

Cast your minds back to February and you'll recall that, having reeled Barca back in with a win in the Clasico at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid threw it in the bin with a loss away to mid-table Betis. The gap between the big two now stands at two points. With no more head-to-heads to play, it all comes down to a test of nerve.

Barcelona have no major injury concerns and will doubtless line-up at 9pm, BST, on Saturday with Suarez, Messi, Griezmann, De Jong and all the other big names. Only Ousmane Dembele remains a long-term absentee with his hamstring problem and centre-half Clément Lenglet is suspended.

It's not been the happiest return to the top flight for Mallorca. The islanders are mired in the relegation zone, a point from safety and it's going to be a close run thing down there. Any one of the bottom six could realistically go down or survive as it stands and each will need to scrap for any points available. While Vicente Moreno will not fancy his chances playing host to the Catalans, catching them cold like this will be his best bet.

To watch this David vs Goliath encounter - whether that be on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet – we've got you covered. Simply scroll down to find the best option for you, sit back and enjoy.

Watch Real Mallorca v Barcelona in the UK and Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports has the rights to show Real Mallorca v Barcelona in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV. Football fans can subscribe to Premier Sports on Virgin Media, Sky Sports or using the Premier Player web player platform.

Using the BACKTOWIN promo code, Sky Sports customers and anyone signing up to Premier Player can enjoy all the televised La Liga games in HD throughout June for free.

Premier's sister site, FreeSports, will also show select La Liga games each weekend, although Real Mallorca v Barcelona is not one of them. Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to find out which ones. You can watch the games on the FreeSports app or the FreeSports player.

LaLiga TV free for June on Premier Sports

Follow the link and enjoy La Liga football for free in June. Access all the games in HD through your Sky box or using the Premier Player web player. Not available on Virgin Media, sadly.View Deal

LaLigaTV can be found on Virgin Media in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers and any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service - Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge, and has an online player available for the same monthly charge or for an £89 lump sum.

Choose your Premier Sports package on its website, here.

Watch Real Mallorca v Barcelona from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access LaLigaTV streams from outside the UK or ROI – if you're abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of one of these countries.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Liga football here.

Watch Real Mallorca v Barcelona in the USA

Rights to show Real Mallorca v Barcelona in the USA – alongside coverage of France's Ligue 1 and UEFA cup competitions – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The Basic package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Its dedicated Sports package will set you back $25 a month, giving you all the benefits of the Basic tier, plus beIN Sports channels 1 through to 16 – again all in HD – as well as its basketball service, beIN Sports NBA.

Two other tiers are also available – Premium at $30 a month and Elite at $45 – for various movie and entertainment add-ons to your full sports package.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

There are other options than acquiring beIN Sports via cable, such as web services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The former is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.

La Liga fixtures 2020

Here's a list of games that will be shown live by LaLigaTV. All fixture times shown in BST. All games will be live on Premier Sports in the UK and the beIN Sports network in the US.

Friday 12th June

Granada vs Getafe, 6.30pm

Valencia vs Levante, 9pm

Saturday 13th June

Espanyol vs Alavés, 1pm

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal, 4pm

Leganés vs Real Valladolid, 6.30pm

Mallorca vs Barcelona, 9pm

Sunday 14th June

Athletic Bilbao vs Atlético Madrid, 1pm

Real Madrid vs Eibar, 6.30pm

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, 9pm

Monday 15th June

Levante vs Sevilla, 6.30pm

Real Betis vs Granada, 9pm

Tuesday 16th June

Getafe vs Espanyol, 6.30pm

Villarreal vs Mallorca, 6.30pm

Barcelona vs Leganés, 9pm

Wednesday 17th June

Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao, 6.30pm

Real Valladolid vs Celta Vigo, 6.30pm

Osasuna vs Atlético Madrid, 9pm

Thursday 18th June

Alavés vs Real Sociedad, 6.30pm

Real Madrid vs Valencia, 9pm

Sunday 21st June

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis, 5.30pm

Atlético Madrid vs Real Valladolid, 5.30pm

Celta Vigo vs Alavés, 5.30pm

Espanyol vs Levante, 5.30pm

Getafe vs Eibar, 5.30pm

Granada vs Villarreal, 5.30pm

Mallorca vs Leganés, 5.30pm

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid, 5.30pm

Sevilla vs Barcelona, 5.30pm

Valencia vs Osasuna, 5.30pm

Wednesday 24th June

Alavés vs Osasuna, 8pm

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, 8pm

Eibar vs Valencia, 8pm

Leganés vs Granada, 8pm

Levante vs Atlético Madrid, 8pm

Real Betis vs Espanyol, 8pm

Real Madrid vs Mallorca

Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo, 8pm

Real Valladolid vs Getafe, 8pm

Villarreal vs Sevilla, 8pm

Sunday 28th June

Athletic Bilbao vs Mallorca, 5.30pm

Atlético Madrid vs Alavés, 5.30pm

Espanyol vs Real Madrid, 5.30pm

Getafe vs Real Sociedad, 5.30pm

Granada vs Eibar, 5.30pm

Levante vs Real Betis, 5.30pm

Osasuna vs Leganés, 5.30pm

Sevilla vs Real Valladolid, 5.30pm

Villarreal vs Valencia, 5.30pm

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, 5.30pm