How to watch Better Call Saul episode 10 on Netflix today from wherever you are as season 6 continues

Better Call Saul episode 10, titled Nippy, is out this week in the UK and US. After a heated start to Part 2 of season 6, Gus Fring attempts to cool things down with the cartel while Mike ties up a few loose ends in the background. UK fans can watch brand new Saul episodes on Netflix. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch Better Call Saul episode 10 on Netflix from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 10 Episode 6 premiere: 25th July (US) / 26th July (UK) Global stream: Netflix Watch Better Call Saul Ep10 on Netflix from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: AMC

This week, it's Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10 (Nippy), with the show dropping us right back where we were, as usual, with Jimmy's head still spinning from the loss of Kim (some fans believe she's left Albuquerque for somewhere cold, hence the title 'Nippy') and Don Eladio calling it a night.

The big news, however, is that Saul Goodman as finally arrived. Last time we saw Jimmy wake up in a rotating bed in a huge mansion, as Journey’s "Any Way You Want It" plays in the background. Which means we could be nearer to the appearance of Gene Takovic (the final alter-ego of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman).

Episode 10 has been directed by Michelle MacLaren and written by Alison Tatlock, who wrote fan favourite episodes such as Black and Blue, JMM, 50% and Something Stupid, so hold onto your trucker caps as Jimmy McGill becomes Saul Goodman.

Part 1 of Better Call Saul season 6 is available on Netflix in the UK now with Part 2 arriving in weekly instalments. Episode 10 debuts on Tuesday 26th July in the UK and on Monday 25th July in the US. Make sure you know how to watch Netflix UK from where you are with a VPN.

In the UK, new episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 land every Tuesday. Episode 9 arrived on Tuesday 19th July; Episode 10 debuts on Tuesday 25th July.

After a short mid-season break, the final six episodes have begun.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are also available to watch on Netflix UK, if you need to catch up.

Outside the UK? Use the guide below to access Netflix UK from overseas, without any restrictions.

How to watch Better Call Saul episode 10 on Netflix from abroad

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Better Call Saul episode 10 on your UK Netflix account when travelling abroad. Using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allows you to access your Netflix account from wherever you happen to be.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 10 in the USA

In the US, Better Call Saul episode 10 airs on AMC and AMC+ from 9pm ET, 25th July 2022.

Don't have cable? No problem. Cordcutters can watch season 6 on Sling TV, one of America's best live TV streaming services. Better yet, new users get a $10 discount – see below.

Is Better Call Saul on Netflix?

Outside the US only. UK citizens travelling abroad can access Netflix UK using a VPN (opens in new tab). See step-by-step instructions just above.

