Germany vs France live stream and how to watch the Women's Euro 2022 semi-final for free

France and Germany head to Milton Keynes on Wednesday night to battle it out for a place in the Euro 2022 final. Both sides have looked strong so far, scoring 20 goals between them, so whoever makes it to Wembley on Sunday will believe they can go all the way. Will it be Les Bleues or Die Nationalelf? Make sure you know how to watch a Germany vs France live stream for free, from wherever you are.

Germany vs France live stream Kick-off: 8pm BST, Wednesday 27th July 2022 Venue: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: BBC One US stream: ESPN+ (3pm ET) Australia: Optus Sport (5am AEST, Thursday 28th July)

France had 33 shots against the Netherlands in their quarter-final on Saturday night, but it took an extra-time penalty for Les Bleues to dump the defending champions out of Euro 2022, with Eve Perisset finally getting the better of Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar from the spot in the 102nd minute. This will be France's first appearance in the semi-final and Corinne Diacre will be hoping her side can recapture their early tournament form if they're to make things less nervy here.

Eight-time champions Germany are the only team yet to even concede a goal in this year's tournament, putting 11 past Denmark, Spain, Finland and Austria without reply. Captain Alexandra Popp is arguably the player of the tournament so far, finding the net in all four games, including pouncing on an 89th-minute mistake to double the lead against Austria and put their place in this semi-final beyond doubt. Can she make it five in a row at Stadium MK and set a new Euros record?

Kick-off in this semi-final fixture of the Women's Euro 2022 is at 8pm BST and 3pm ET on Wednesday 27th July. Read on to find out how to watch a Germany vs France live stream, wherever you are in the world.

The BBC has the rights to show the Germany vs France game in the UK.

Germany vs France will be available on UK TV via BBC One, the BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website, or through the BBC iPlayer app, which you can watch on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or through your browser.

If you're outside the UK, you won't be able to use BBC iPlayer without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you're accessing aren't aware of what you're doing.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

USA: Germany vs France live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show every Women's Euro 2022 game in the US. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

ESPN+ costs $6.99 per month, or $13.99 if you opt for the bundle that includes Hulu and Disney+.

Brits abroad can watch Germany vs France in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN.

Australia: Germany vs France live stream

Optus Sport has the rights to stream the Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Australia.

Optus costs from AU$14.99 a month.

Brits abroad can watch Germany vs France in the Women's Euro 2022 free on the BBC using a VPN.

Germany vs France kicks off at 5am AEST on Thursday 28th July.