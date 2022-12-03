France vs Poland live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

France have been one of World Cup 2022's best performers, flying out of the traps with wins. Poland have been less impressive and can count themselves fortunate to have reached the knockouts after a series of limp displays. Can Robert Lewandowski match Kylian Mbappe, who announced himself to the world at this stage four years ago? Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Poland live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

France vs Poland live stream Dates: Sunday 4th December, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am ET Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

France rested almost their entire team in their 1-1 draw with Tunisia to round off the group stage, an impressive feat in itself given the injuries they're already contending with at this tournament. Without Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kane and Karim Benzema, among others, Les Bleus have eased into the last 16, with Kylian Mbappe already on three goals for the tournament.

The defending champions seem to have fostered an unusually harmonious squad, helped by coach Didier Deschamps giving minutes to the vast majority of his players against Tunisia. Olivier Giroud is still looking for the one goal that takes him past Thierry Henry's all-time French record. In full flow, there are few teams more irresistible than France.

Poland have flattered to deceive at another major tournament but have at least made it to the knockouts of a World Cup for the first time since 1986. Qualifying only on a better disciplinary record than Mexico before Saudi Arabia's late goal against El Tri on Wednesday evening, the Poles have struggled to put much fluency together.

This last 16 match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am EST at the 44,400-seater Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Poland live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the France vs Poland live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

You won't be able to watch your regular France vs Poland live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any France vs Poland live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free France vs Poland live stream!

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the France vs Poland live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a France vs Poland live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch France vs Poland in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

If you're in Australia, you can watch a France vs Poland live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Local: 6pm

6pm UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe, including France and Poland: 4pm

4pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am (Monday)

2am (Monday) New Zealand: 4am (Monday)

4am (Monday) India: 8.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

