England vs Wales live stream: how to watch the 2022 Six Nations for free

England face Wales in a pivotal Six Nations clash at Twickenham this Saturday, 26th February. Eddie Jones' men were beaten 20-17 by Scotland two weeks ago and can't afford another loss if they're to keep their Six Nations dream alive. 4.45pm is the kick-off time and UK fans can watch England vs Wales free on ITV. Below, we'll explain how to watch a free England vs Wales live stream from where you are with a VPN.

England vs Wales live stream Date: Saturday 24th February 2022 Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 2.45am AEST (Sun) Free UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month)

The team news is in and Wayne Pivac has made just two changes. Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams will return for Wales against England this Saturday; Jac Morgan drops to the bench while Louis Rees-Zammit has been dropped altogether.

Meanwhile, Eddie Jones has raised eyebrows by continuing with Harry Randall at scrum-half. Manu Tuilagi is back in the England starting XV, while Courtney Lawes returns as captain after suffering a concussion absence.

Wales got their Six Nations title defence off to the worst possible start after being thrashed 29-7 by Ireland, before notching up a 20-17 win over Scotland. Saturday's clash is a must-win for England too. The good news for Jones' men is that the Dragons have not won at Twickenham in the Six Nations Championship since 2012.

Excited for Round 3 of the 2022 Six Nations? UK fans can watch England vs Wales free on ITV Hub. Here's how to watch an England vs Wales live stream from wherever you are...

Watch England vs Wales live stream free online

Good news: UK rugby fans can watch every match of the 2022 Six Nations free online at BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

England vs Wales airs on ITV (kick-off: 4.45pm GMT) on Saturday, 26th February. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage.

UK TV license holders outside of the country this weekend can use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

Watch England vs Wales from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For England vs Wales, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Wales live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch England vs Wales live stream in the USA

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States, including England vs Wales on Saturday, 26th February. Coverage will be streamed live on Peacock; subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

England vs Wales | Live on Peacock for $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2022 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can stream England vs Wales free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Follow the step-by-step guide above.

Watch England vs Wales live stream in Australia

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia, including England vs Wales on 26th February 2022. What's more, there's a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to try out. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch England vs Wales free on ITV Hub using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch England vs Wales live stream in Ireland

Rugby fans on the Emerald Isle can watch free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 – including England vs Wales – on RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch England vs Wales live stream in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations – including an England vs Wales live stream – in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch England vs Wales live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast England vs Wales via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

All times GMT

ROUND 3

Saturday 26th February 2022

Scotland vs France - 2.15pm - BBC

England vs Wales - 4.45pm - ITV

Sunday 27th February 2022

Ireland vs Italy - 3pm - ITV



ROUND 5

Saturday 12th March 2022

Wales vs France - 8pm - BBC

Italy vs Scotland - 2.15pm - ITV

England vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV



ROUND 6

Saturday 18th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV