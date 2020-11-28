Dubois vs Joyce live stream: how to watch the heavyweight boxing from anywhere

Boxing fans will be treated to the Battle of the Brits this Saturday when Daniel 'Dynamite' Dubois and Joe Joyce clash for the British, Commonwealth and European heavyweight titles. Make sure you know how to watch the Lockdown Knockdown – Dubois vs Joyce live stream from anywhere in the world.

ESPN+ has the right to show Dubois vs Joyce in the States. Subscription costs from just $5.99 per month. Going to be outside the US this weekend? You can use a VPN to safely access your preferred streaming service as if you were back home in the USA. Those in the UK can watch on BT Sport and EE customers in the UK can sign up to the BT Sport three-month free trial and watch the fight for free.

Dubois vs Joyce was originally set to take place at the O2 Arena back in April, but is now confirmed for tonight, Saturday 28th November, and will take place at the BT Sport studio in London. No fans will be able attend, so the best place to see it from your sofa!

London-born Daniel Dubois (15-0, 14 KOs) has a destructive record, so don't be surprised to see the talented 23-year-old throwing bombs from the first bell to the last.

“I’ll be ready to go for sure,” Dubois told boxing reporters this week. “It has been tough during lockdown, but I have ticked over and I’m back in the Peacock gym helping my sparring partners... I hope Joe is coming prepared.”

Veteran Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce (11-0, 10 KOs) is 12 years Dubois' senior and a stone heavier. British champion Dubois tipped the scales at 17st 6lbs 6oz after Joyce had weighed in at 18st 6lbs 14oz. Both fighters are undefeated.

If Dubois does the business tonight, his prize could be a clash with Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury, so there's plenty at stake.

The pair are due to clash around 10.30pm, with a full undercard beginning at 7pm. Read on to find out how you can watch every punch of the heavyweight boxing.

Dubois vs Joyce free live stream

Dubois vs Joyce will air exclusively on BT Sport 1 in the UK, and can be live streamed on the BT Sport app.

EE customers in the UK can sign up to the BT Sport three-month free trial here and watch the fight for free.

Lucky enough to live in the States? Fight fans can watch a US Dubois vs Joyce live stream on the ESPN+ app.

Subscription to ESPN+ costs just $5.99 per month and includes thousands of live sports events including boxing, FA Cup football, UFC fights and Major League Baseball. Bargain, right?

Going to be outside of the States this weekend? You can use a VPN to safely access your preferred streaming service as if you were back home.

Watch a Dubois vs Joyce live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the fight, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming service and you’re in.

Watch Dubois vs Joyce in the USA

The undercard is set to begin at 2pm, ET, with the main event slated for a 5.30pm start.

Fight fans in North America can watch the fight online via ESPN+. Monthly subscription costs $5.99 per month and includes thousands of live events from MLB, NHL, MLS, Serie A, FA Cup, Top Rank Boxing, and more.

ESPN+ can be streamed on Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Roku, iOS and Android devices, many smart TVs, as well as web browsers.

Going to be outside of the States this weekend? You can use a VPN to safely access your preferred streaming service as if you were back home.

Watch Dubois vs Joyce in the UK

You can watch the whole evening's boxing on BT Sport 1 and via the BT Sport app (this isn't a pay-per-view affair, thankfully).

BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS4, Xbox, Apple TV, NOW TV and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 models onwards).

The undercard starts at 7pm on Saturday 28th November, with the main event expected at 10.30pm.

BT Sport Half price TV + free broadband for 3 months

Watch Dubois vs Joyce, Champions League football and plenty more besides with BT's Black Friday deals. The Big Sport package includes the NOW TV Sky Sports Pass (RRP £33.99 per month) and all BT Sport channels.

Existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers: Deals from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT.

Full card for Dubois vs Joyce

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce (10.30pm UK time)

Jack Catterall vs Abderrazak Houya

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Guido Nicolas Pitto

Jack Massey vs Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid

Louie Lynn vs TBC

David Adeleye vs Danny Whitaker

Joshua Frankham vs TBC

Mitchell Barton vs Matt Gordon (7pm UK time)