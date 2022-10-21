Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

Chelsea host Manchester United on Saturday with very different form to their guests. The Blue's goalless performance in midweek was one of their most disappointing of the season. United, on the other hand, had one of their very best showings, and without even having to ask Ronaldo to strip-off. It doesn't look like there'll be room for both in the top four this year. Who will get the advantage at Stamford Bridge? Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream, and in 4K HDR.

Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream Date: Saturday 22nd October Kick off: 5.30pm BST / 12.30am ET Venue: Stamford Bridge, London 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free US stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab) ($19.99/month)

The Red Devils have started to find their feet after a shaky start to the season, and are edging ever-closer to the coveted Champions League spots. However, Ten Hag's coalescing squad isn't without its drama.

With Ronaldo quite rightly ruled out this weekend, due to his diva-like refusal to come on as a sub against Spurs, and the promising but largely untested up-and-comer Trevoh Chalobah still filling in for Wesley Fofana, there might be something of a missed opportunity to really get under Chelsea's skin.

Chelsea, though, will be keen to avoid relying on Kepa Arrizabalaga quite so much. Potter's men arguably have the keeper to thank for the point they salvaged against Brentford, and the draw ended the miracle manager's five-game winning streak. Against objectively stronger competition, their game will very much have to be stepped up for the positivity to continue.

With just one point separating them, this is very much a fixture that could go either way – and a win for either team could be a defining point of the season.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm BST (12.30am ET) on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in London. Follow our guide on how to watch a Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream from wherever you are in the world.

US: Watch a Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream on Peacock TV

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Chelsea vs Manchester United Ham live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch a Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN available. It offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

UK: Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United in 4K HDR

Chelsea vs Manchester United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. You'll only be able to watch it at that quality through Sky's equipment.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream

The Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream option for those in Canada is fuboTV (opens in new tab). You can use fuboTV to watch every Premier League game live on the fuboTV (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to fuboTV Canada costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Chelsea vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Chelsea vs Manchester United – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for October

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 22 October

12:30 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Man City v Brighton

15:30 Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

14:00 Aston Villa v Brentford

14:00 Leeds v Fulham

14:00 Wolves v Leicester

14:00 Southampton v Arsenal

16:30 Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

20:00 West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 29 October

12:30 Leicester v Man City

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

17:30 Fulham v Everton

Sunday 30 October

