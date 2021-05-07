Canelo vs Saunders free live stream: how to watch the boxing on DAZN

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are set for a blockbuster showdown in Texas on Saturday. The 12-round super-middleweight unification bout tops a big-time boxing bill that will be streamed exclusively on DAZN. Can Canelo become a three-belt holder at 168lbs? Follow our guide on how to watch a Canelo vs Saunders free live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Canelo vs Saunders free live stream Main card: 1am BST / 8pm ET / 10am AEST Ringwalks: 4am BST / 11pm ET / 1pm AEST Venue: AT&T Stadium, Texas Free stream: DAZN free trial (Canada) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: DAZN (£2/month) US stream: DAZN ($20/month) Tickets: Seatgeek (from $40)

Canelo retained his WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine super-middleweight titles in February when he beat Turkey’s Avni Yildirim, while Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs) holds the WBO strap since defeating Shefat Isufi to capture the vacant WBO championship in May 2019.

After some disagreement about the size of the ring (Saunders briefly threatened to fly home) both fighters are now ready to grace the AT&T Stadium, which will play host to a 60,000 boxing fans. (You can buy Canelo vs Saunders tickets for $40.)

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has arrived in Texas and says Saunders has what it takes to outfox the 30-year-old Mexican:

"Canelo Alvarez’s kryptonite is someone who boxes and moves — southpaw, slick, good feet, good hand speed, good power. Billy Joe Saunders does all of that. He will give him a boxing lesson, smash him, stop him in round 11 or 12... I've never been as confident about anything in my life."

The bookmakers disagree – as does 'Iron' Mike Tyson. The tiger-hugging pigeon fancier claims Saunders is "already knocked out". Perhaps he missed Saunders' demolition of Chris Eubank Jr?

Saturday's unmissable fight is exclusive to DAZN but it's much cheaper in some countries than in others. Here's how to find a Canelo vs Saunders free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Canelo vs Saunders for free on DAZN

Boxing fans around the world can stream this weekend's big fight live on DAZN. Subscription to the sports streaming service costs $20 a month in the USA, or just £2 a month int he UK. Canadian subscribers enjoy a FREE trial.

Canelo vs Saunders free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries.

Going to be outside Canada this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The Canelo vs Saunders ringwalks are expected at 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

Canelo vs Saunders free live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Canelo vs Saunders rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Canelo vs Saunders on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

UK: Canelo vs Saunders live stream

DAZN has the exclusive rights to stream this fight live online. Subscription costs just £1.99 a month – a tenth of what it costs in the States!

Remember: British boxing fans stuck outside the UK this weekend can use a VPN to access DAZN for £1.99 from anywhere – without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The Canelo vs Saunders ringwalks are expected at 4am BST.

Canelo vs Saunders fight card

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders – for WBO, WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring magazine super-middleweight titles

Elwin Soto vs Katsunari Takayama – for WBO light-flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs Souleymane Cissokho – for WBA inter-continental super-welterweight title

Frank Sanchez vs Nagy Aguilera

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs Xavier Wilson

Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Antonio Meza

Marc Castro vs Irving Macias

Castillo Kelvin Davis vs Jan Marsalek

Canelo vs Saunders tale of the tape

Name: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez – Billy Joe Saunders

Nationality: Mexican – British

Date of birth: 18th July 1990 – 30th August 1989

Height: 5ft 9 inches – 5ft 11 inches

Reach: 70 inches – 71 inches

Total fights: 58 – 30

Record: 55-1-2, 37 KOs – 30-0, 14 KOs

Billy Joe Saunders on Canelo Alvarez

"You've never been in the ring with someone like me. You've never seen anybody with this heart."

"This fight is all about the brain. Not about power, muscle or skill, it's the brain and the game plan, and being able to execute that game plan.

"I’m not going to sit here and slag people off and big people up. Canelo has been doing it for many, many years now, destroying everyone. Six of those were Brits. I don’t really take anything from any of them because I do my own thing.

“That’s what’s going to win this fight, something I bring to the table that none of them had. Hatton did a good job many years ago, Ryan Rhodes also. I still haven’t watched the Callum Smith fight now, I’ve seen highlights.

“But I think tactics may have been a little bit wrong there and a bit rushed because they didn’t have a lot of preparation for it. That’s what I hear anyway."

Canelo Alvarez on Billy Joe Saunders

"It's always been 20ft and now he wants 24ft," Alvarez told 5 Live Boxing after the dispute over the size of the ring. "If he wants I will give him the whole stadium. I don't care.

"He's been talking a lot about me for the last four years. In a couple of days it will happen and it's a little more personal."