Bel-Air live stream: how to watch season 1 of the Fresh Prince reboot online

Bel-Air Season 1 – the Fresh Prince reboot produced by Will Smith – hits TV screens on Super Bowl Sunday, 13th February 2022. The dramatic remake of the beloved 1990s comedy stars Jabari Bank as young Will, who becomes the prince of a town called Bel-Air. What's the cheapest way to watch Bel-Air? Follow the steps below to watch a Bel-Air Season 1...

Back in September 1990, Will Smith's life got flipped upside down when the rapper moved in with his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air, creating one of decade's finest comedies.

The 2022 reboot is a fresh take on the Fresh Prince. Each hour-long episode of Bel-Air draws on the show's original premise – a streetwise kid transported to a wealthy neighbourhood – while tackling gritty topics such as racism, drug use and gang violence. The Carlton dance? Not so much.

Viewers can expect a mix of new and recognisable faces. Jabari Bank is Will, Adrian Holmes is Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv will be played by Cassandra Freeman. Will's cousins, Carlton, Hilary, and Ashley, will be revived by Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, and Akira Akbar.

Yo, holmes to Bel-Air! Here's how to watch a cheap Bel-Air live stream from wherever you are.

Watch Bel-Air Season 1 in the USA

Bel-Air will launch in the US on Peacock on Sunday, 13th February. The first three episodes will air back-to-back; additional episodes will be released every week.

Subscription to Peacock is incredibly cheap – $5 a month with ads – so it's a great way to watch every episode of Bel-Air Season 1, plus thousands of other hit TV shows and movies.

Outside the US? US citizens abroad can simply use a VPN to access Peacock from overseas. Using a VPN is easy – follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Bel-Air Season 1 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a Peacock subscription, you won't be able to access the service when outside the US. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Bel-Air, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the cheap Bel-Air live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

How to watch Bel-Air Season 1 in Australia

Stan has the rights to Bel-Air in Australia. The first three episodes will stream on 14th February.

New subscribers get a generous 30-day free trial. After, you'll pay AU$10 a month for the Basic plan (standard definition only), AU$14 a month for Standard, and AU$19 a month for Premium, which includes 4K content (although Bel-Air is only available in HD).

Remember: US nationals who are outside the US can watch Bel-Air for just $5 a month on Peacock TV, using a VPN. Details above.

Watch Bel-Air Season 1 in the UK

In the UK, viewers can watch Bel-Air on Peacock, available exclusively through Sky at no additional cost to subscribers. The first episode premieres on 14th February, the day after its US release.

Not a Sky subscriber? Cord-cutters can watch Bel-Air on Now. New subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Membership auto-renews at £9.99 a month after that, unless cancelled.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch Bel-Air on Now using a VPN. Details just above.

Is there a Bel-Air trailer?

Yes. In fact, the idea of the show came about when director Morgan Cooper released a fake trailer for a dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Will Smith saw it and the rest is history.

Here's Morgan's original 2019 trailer, followed by the official 2022 Bel-Air trailer.