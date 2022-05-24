Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream and how to watch the 2022 Copa de la Reina Clásico online

Real Madrid Femenino must be sick of the sight of Barcelona Femení this season, but face they're Clásico rivals once again in the Copa de la Reina semi-final on Wednesday. The Catalans have won five out of five meetings this season, doing the double over los Blancos in Primera División, beating them in the Supercopa semi-finals and knocking them out of the Women's Champions League in the quarter-finals. Make sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream in the Copa de la Reina final from where you are.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream Date: Wednesday 25th May 2022 Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm EST Venue: Estadio Santo Domingo, Alcorcón US stream: ESPN Plus Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Barcelona have dominated women's football in Spain for the past three seasons, but took even their own domestic brilliance to ever-greater heights in 2021/22. Los Culés won 30 out of 30 Primera División games, finishing their league campaign having scored 159 goals and conceded a measly 11. Having beaten Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad to reach the Copa de la Reina final, the Blaugrana are looking for a Spanish treble after also lifting the Supercopa.

Barca will have to put last weekend's bitter disappointment of a limp 3-1 defeat to Lyon in the Women's Champions League final behind them, however. Top scorer Asisat Oshoala leads the line up front, but it's the supporting cast of midfielders and wingers that make Barça such an exciting prospect – captain Alexia Putellas is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, with Jenni Hermoso and Lieke Martens not far behind in the talent stakes.

Real Madrid Femenino may only be two seasons old, but finishing runners-up and third in their maiden Primera División campaigns is testament to how quickly this squad has gelled. Former Atlético Madrid forward Esther González has again been los Blancos standout performer this term with 14 league goals, while Teresa Abelleira has also become a regular for the national team since joining the club.

Madrid are yet to beat their Catalan rivals, but have proven themselves to be much-improved opponents this term. The winner will face the winner of Granadilla and Sporting de Huelva in the final on Sunday.

The Copa de la Reina final kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, 25th May at the Estadio Santo Domingo, Alcorcón. Follow our guide on how to watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

US: Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream

(Image credit: ESPN+)

Good new women's football fans in the States. ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the US, as well as many other games, including World Cup qualifiers, FA Cup matches, and a host of other sport. All will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs $4.99 per month or $12.99 for a bargain along with Hulu and Disney+.

US subscribers away from the States can watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream from abroad with a VPN. (opens in new tab)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Barcelona vs Real Madrid rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Barcelona vs Real Madrid on ESPN Plus is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Barcelona vs Real Madrid, you may wish to choose 'US' for ESPN Plus.

3. Then head over to ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream.

UK, Canada, Australia: watch a Barcelona vs Real Madrid live stream

Sadly, Barcelona vs Real Madrid will not be televised in the UK, Canada or Australia.

US fans who are currently abroad can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on ESPN Plus (opens in new tab).

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Copa de la Reina 2021/22 fixtures

All kick-offs are BST

Wednesday 25th May

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, 8pm

Sunday 29th May

Final (TBC), 10.30am