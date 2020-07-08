Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream: watch LaLigaTV

One city, two teams in equally distressing but very different situations. For Barca, four points behind Real Madrid and with only as many games left to play, it must feel an awful lot like relegation. For Espanyol, four points adrift in 20th place, it is relegation. Find out how to watch a Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream on through Premier Sports below.

The games are coming at break-neck speed in Spain right now, with the powers that be determined to finish off the season before anything else can get in the way. That seems to have suited Real Madrid better than Barcelona, the latter of whom has been in stuttering form with three draws out of seven since the La Liga restart.

The trophy is all but Madrid's and the word on the street is that there is unhappiness in the Camp Nou with Leo Messi reportedly at war with Quique Setien's no.2, and the head coach himself looking uncertain to remain in charge of the Catalans next season. On a brighter note, the last game's change of tactics looked promising with Messi deployed at the tip of a diamond behind Suarez and Greizmann.

For Espanyol, this is a last chance saloon. Anything but a win and they'll record a fifth top flight relegation in the club's long history - their first in over 25 years. To make matters worse, striker Jonathan Calleri is suspended. Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie De Jong and Samuel Umtiti are out for Barca. Junior Firpo's hip problem causes the defender to miss out too.

Barcelona vs Espanyol kicks off at 9pm, BST. UK viewers can watch on the LaLigaTV channel through Premier Sports. Those in the States will need BeIn Sports.

Watch a Barcelona vs Espanyol live stream in the UK and Republic of Ireland

Premier Sports has the rights to show Barcelona vs Espanyol in the UK and Ireland in conjunction with LaLigaTV. Football fans can subscribe to the LaLigaTV channel through Premier Sports on Virgin Media (£9.99), Sky Sports (£5.99) or by using the Premier Player web player (£5.99).

Premier's sister site, FreeSports, will also show select La Liga games each weekend. Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to find out which ones. You can watch the games on the FreeSports app or the FreeSports player.

Barcelona vs Espanyol free on Premier Sports

LaLiga TV can be found on Virgin Media in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers and any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service - Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551) and Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) as well.

Home also to Italy's Serie A, a Premier Sports package is available to Sky TV customers for £9.99 per month, including LaLiga TV plus the two Premier Sports channels as well.

Choose your Premier Sports package on its website, here.

Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol from abroad using a VPN

UK citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the free Premier Sports live streams from outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Barcelona vs Espanyol in the USA

Rights to show Barcelona vs Espanyol in the US – alongside coverage of France's Ligue 1 and UEFA cup competitions – belong to beIN Sports. It is quite easily bolted on to your existing cable package and includes the Connect service for watching games live on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or Roku box.

The Basic package costs just $10 a month, and includes the main beIN Sports channel as well as beIN Sports 7, 8 and 9 – all in HD – alongside a range of entertainment services.

Its dedicated Sports package will set you back $25 a month, giving you all the benefits of the Basic tier, plus beIN Sports channels 1 through to 16 – again all in HD – as well as its basketball service, beIN Sports NBA.

Two other tiers are also available – Premium at $30 a month and Elite at $45 – for various movie and entertainment add-ons to your full sports package.

Choose your beIN package and enjoy live La Liga matches all season.

There are other options than acquiring beIN Sports via cable, such as web services fuboTV and Sling TV.

The former is a dedicated sports platform, which offers a $45-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. You can boost your channel list from around 80 to more than 100 – including beIN Sports 2 to 10 – for an extra $5 a month with fubo EXTRA. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Sling TV offers a less comprehensive package of beIN Sports channels, but can save you a bit of money. It comes via the Sports Extra package, which is a bolt-on to Sling's entertainment-focussed Orange and Blue services – each of which costs $25 a month, or $40 together.

Adding Sports Extra to your Orange package will set you back an extra $5 per month, offering access to beIN Sports as well as ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, Stadium, Outside TV, Motorsport TV and Univision TDN.

It's more expensive to add to the Blue tier – $10 each month – but you'll get extra sport from NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, NBC Golf, PAC 12 Network and The Olympic Channel.

You can choose your packages and get a free seven-day trial from the Sling TV website.

La Liga fixtures 2020

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Here's a list of games that will be shown live by LaLigaTV. All fixture times shown in BST. All games will be live on Premier Sports in the UK and the beIN Sports network in the US.

