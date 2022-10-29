Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest on Sunday lunchtime in a game that has big implications at both ends of the table. Can Forest build on last weekend's huge win? Or will the Gunners keep the pressure on in the race for the league title? You can watch the game on USA Network, Optus and DAZN. Read on for full details of how to watch an Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream from anywhere in the world.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream Date: Sunday 30th October Kick off: 2pm GMT / 9am ET Venue: Emirates Stadium, London US stream: USA Network via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab) (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free Canada stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Arsenal dropped points for just the second time this season when they drew with Southampton at St Mary's last weekend. The resurgent Granit Xhaka gave the Gunners the lead after just 11 minutes with his third goal of the season, but Stuart Armstrong pegged them back in the second half with a delightfully taken equaliser. It was a result that will have gone down much better in Manchester than in north London and Mikel Arteta will be looking to get back to winning ways – but will their midweek exploits in the Europa League take their toll?

In Nottingham, things look different. Forest took maximum points for just the second time this season when they beat Liverpool at the CIty Ground last Sunday. Nevertheless Steve Cooper's side remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table on goal difference. Former Liverpool player Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game, but the belief the win instilled could almost be more valuable than the three points. Forest have only scored once on the road so far, so the Nigerian striker will be hoping to repeat his feat at the Emirates.

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 30th October. Follow our guide on how to watch an Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream on Sling (opens in new tab)

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on the NBC Sports Network, with this offer. Save 50 percent off your first month and pay just $17.50, $35 thereafter but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch an Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which we rate as the best VPN. It offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Arsenal vs Forest from abroad

Get a VPN and watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere. Here's how:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling (opens in new tab), DAZN (opens in new tab) or FuboTV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: watch an Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream

Sadly, Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada (opens in new tab), Optus Sports, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23, including Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream

The Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada (opens in new tab). You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest – live on the DAZN (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

(opens in new tab) DAZN Canada: Watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

