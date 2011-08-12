Oh. Dear. The Alp Horns might appeal to the youth of today, but those wanting any kind of sound quality should look elsewhere. Music sounds dull, unnatural, unbalanced and unrefined. Knock a zero off the price and they’d still struggle to rise above a solitary star. Awful is an understatement. See all our headphone Best Buys Follow whathifi on Twitter Join whathifi on Facebook

