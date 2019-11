These earphones reduce the volume of your source, so even at their highest point they're not loud enough to damage the delicate lugholes of children.



They're available in the kinds of colours that kids might find cool, and there's a case included, but do they sound any good?



Nope. They might be quite tonally even, but there's serious lack of control to the treble, which sounds distorted at the merest provocation. The overall sound is clattery and badly defined.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter