Making in-ears stand out from the crowd is tough, but adding what looks like a mini turbine to the back ought to do it.



In a lot of ways these Phiatons sound brilliant – they’re punchy and detailed, with the kind of rhythmic precision that adds real excitement.



Unfortunately they’re also far too sibilant, especially when playing compressed tracks.



