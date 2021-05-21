Best Buy TV deal: save $1000 on Sony's 2021 A80J OLED

On the hunt for a high-end TV deal? Head to Best Buy – the big box retailer has just knocked $1000 off the 77-inch Sony XR77A80J, a 2021 model that features the Japanese tech giant's latest "cognitive intelligence" processor.

This monster 4K OLED TV only hit stores a couple of months ago. It started life at $4500 but has now dropped to just $3500 at Best Buy – a rare discount on a 2021 Sony TV that comes loaded with its top tech.

We don't expect this eye-catching deal to hang around long, so you might want to measure up sooner rather than later...

The Sony A80J OLED line-up sits just below the A90J Master Series in the Sony 2021 TV line-up. It comes in 55in, 65in and 77in sizes and features the firm's brand new Cognitive Processor XR processor, which uses AI to optimise the picture and sound according to the content on screen.

A quick glance at the spec-sheet tells us that the A80J is one of Sony's top-tier OLED TVs. It features the very latest version of Google TV, which brings support for a host of streaming apps including HBO Max, Hulu, Showtime, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Sling TV. You also get access to Bravia Core, Sony's exclusive high-quality movie streaming service.

We've not reviewed the A80J yet but we'd expect it to sound as good as it looks thanks to the presence of Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech, which vibrates the panel to produce a more immersive, cinematic sound. Loving gaming? HDMI 2.1 connectivity will help you max out the ability of your next-gen console.

When you consider the generous size, cutting-edge technology and discounted price, this Sony A80J OLED TV deal is not to be missed. Scoot over to Best Buy now to grab $1000 off while stocks last.

