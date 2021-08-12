Xiaomi's Mi TV Master 77 is a huge, cheap OLED TV with a full HDMI 2.1 feature set

Xiaomi has announced a new flagship 4K OLED TV designed with gamers in mind.

The 77-inch Mi TV Master 77, which broke cover alongside the company's first high-end smart speaker this week, boasts two HDMI 2.1 interfaces, 'Designed for Xbox' certification, the ability to display 4K video at 120Hz and support for Dolby Vision gaming.

Prefer PC gaming? The Mi TV Master 77 also boasts Nvidia G-SYNC professional gaming certification, so it should compare favourably to a high-end gaming monitor and provide a smooth experience without too much pesky stutter or tearing.

The firepower doesn't end there, though. In addition to Dolby Vision, Xiaomi's forthcoming flagship supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ and has IMAX Enhanced Certification. Like to play late into the night? The Mi TV Master 77 is certified TUV Eyesafe, meaning it has an anti-blue light filter for eye protection.

As for sound, a built-in nine-speaker 70W 3.1 surround system tuned by Harman Kardon (with support for Dolby Atmos) should inject some serious 'pew-pew' in your next laser shoot-out.

The super-sized Mi TV Master should appeal to home cinema aficionados, too. It boasts a claimed contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, a peak brightness of 1000 nits and native 10-bit colour depth that supports 98.5% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The design of the panel itself is worth admiring. At just 8.2mm thick, this 77-inch TV is thinner than some smartphones. The back of the set is covered in glass – another nice premium touch.

In short, it seems that Xiaomi has come up with one of the most fully featured OLED TVs out there. What's more, it's charging significantly less than expected for it: the Mi TV Master OLED 77 will go on sale for 1999 yuan (around £2300, $3100, AU$4200) when it launches in China this year. Xiaomi hasn't yet confirmed if the set will be sold outside China.

MORE:

Meet the competition: best OLED TV

Our guide to the best smart speakers

And here are the best smartphones around