Xbox Series X/S now support Dolby Vision gaming

The Xbox Series X and S have become the first games consoles to support Dolby Vision gaming. The feature has been in testing since May, but now it's out of beta and available to gamers worldwide.

The consoles already supported HDR10 gaming, but Dolby Vision is a more advanced form of HDR (high dynamic range). While it enhances the difference between the light and dark parts of the picture – like standard HDR – it does so on a frame-by-frame basis by analysing what's called dynamic metadata. This gives a more accurate picture than HDR10.

Here's a video demo from Xbox.

Dolby Vision is now available on more than 100 Xbox titles. Microsoft says this library will soon expand to include Halo Infinite, among other games.

We should also see some benefits of Dolby Vision trickle down to HDR10 and Auto HDR games, thanks to Microsoft's work with Dolby. Microsoft is working on "new visual enhancement capabilities that utilise Dolby Vision technology to deliver an improved visual experience for thousands of existing HDR10 and Auto HDR games", according to Senior Program Manager Katie Slattery via Xbox Wire. It won't be quite as good as bona fide Dolby Vision games, but it should be an improvement.

To game in Dolby Vision you'll need a Dolby Vision-compatible TV. Microsoft recommends enabling auto low-latency mode (ALLM) to get the most benefit.

Wonderful. Now all you need is to track down where to buy an Xbox Series X.

