Xbox restock: Walmart will have Xbox Series X stock at 3PM ET today

The Xbox restock games continue but there is some good news today: Walmart will have more stock of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at 3pm ET today.

Walmart has posted a note on the Xbox Series X page revealing the news, saying both consoles will be available to buy through Xbox All Access at 3PM ET on 25th March.

Xbox All Access charges a monthly fee instead of one upfront cost. It's akin to buying a mobile on a plan from a provider instead of off-contract.

Still, gamers are likely to be happy to get their new Xbox any way they can. Consoles have been in short supply since the launch in November. A number of retailers now have stock of the Series S, but Series X supply has been extremely limited.

If you are lucky enough to land yourself a new Xbox, why not partner it with the new Xbox Wireless Headset? It features spatial audio technologies Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X, and lets you adjust the volume by twisting the ear cup dials.

Now all you need is someone else lucky enough to have bagged a console to play against...

