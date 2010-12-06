We have two Philips 46PFL9705 3D TVs and BDP 5180/05 Blu-ray players to be won this month in a £5000 prize fund.

The 46in '9705 scored a strong four-star verdict in our December 2010 3D TV Supertest: “Our copy of The Golden Compass looks splendid in the Philips' hands,” we said.

“Bright and detailed, with informative and nicely varied blacks and clean whites. Motion is beyond reproach and the smooth edges, convincing textures and beautifully varied colour palette make for gripping viewing. The sense of depth the 9705 offers can be startling.”

There are few better ways of entering the wondrous new world of 3D in the home. To enter, head on over to our competition page.

COMPETITION CLOSES JANUARY 9th, 2011.

