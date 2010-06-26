If you're serious about your music, you'll relish the chance to slip on a pair of comfortable, premium-quality headphones, escape the distractions that surround you and enjoy your favourite tunes at their very best.

Audio Technica's all-new, closed-back ATH-W1000Xs give you the chance to do just that, without compromise. And we've teamed up with Audio Technica to offer a pair of these revolutionary headphones – worth £650 each – to eight winners of our competition.

When we reviewed the ATH-W1000Xs for our July issue we were blown away not just by the superb sound quality across the frequency range, but also by the immaculate standards of construction and perfect American black cherry finish.

Our review said: “They're a fast and balanced listen, with plenty of grunt at the bottom of the frequency range. Midrange reproduction is deft and detailed, and treble sounds are described with chunky precision.”

Our five-star review concluded: “The 'W1000Xs are as accomplished a pair of closed-back headphones as we've heard.”

For more information on the ATH-W1000Xs, visit www.audiotechnicashop.com.

And to be in with a chance of winning a pair, just head on over to our competition page and submit your entry.

COMPETITION CLOSES AT MIDNIGHT ON 26th JULY 2010