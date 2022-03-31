Want to affordably add Dolby Atmos to your home cinema? Save $250 on these Klipsch height speakers at Best Buy

If you have an AV receiver capable of decoding Dolby Atmos that is feeding a 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound package, it might be time to properly take advantage of its full skillset. Because until Sunday (3rd April), you can save $250 on a pair of Klipsch's Reference Dolby Atmos speakers at Best Buy.

These upward-firing 'add-on' speakers are designed to simply sit atop your front-channel speakers (and rear-channel ones too if you buy two pairs) to give your speaker package height channels – essentially, overhead sound effects.

Dolby Atmos technology represents the pinnacle of immersive home cinema today, and such speakers are designed to make it easy for owners of existing surround sound systems to benefit from it. So, with a saving of $250 to be had, why not take the plunge?

Klipsch Reference Series Dolby Atmos speakers (pair) $550 $300 at Best Buy (save $250)

Sit these height channel speakers atop your existing surround speakers, plug them into a Dolby Atmos-supporting AV receiver, and enjoy all the added immersion overhead Atmos effects deliver.

So long as you have an Atmos-supporting AV receiver and a speaker package, these Klipsch height channels should slip seamlessly into your home cinema system. Simply place them on top of your existing front and/or rear speakers, plug them into the appropriate sockets on your amp, and start playing a movie or show with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

We haven't reviewed this particular pair of Klipsch Reference Series speakers, but the Best Buy reviews are positive and the US brand has a deserved reputation for great value AV and audio kit.

If you're looking to add Dolby Atmos to your system without swapping out your whole speaker package, installing in-ceiling height speakers or downgrading to a Dolby Atmos soundbar, these add-on Klipsch speakers could be just what you need – especially at this discounted price.

MORE:

Dolby Atmos: what is it? How can you get it?

Our pick of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars 2022

The best cheap TV deals