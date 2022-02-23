Walmart PS5 restock confirmed for tomorrow – but there's a catch

Walmart has confirmed an hour-long PS5 restock for Thursday 24th February – but only for (paid) Walmart Plus members.

The "early access" drop starts at 12 noon ET / 9am PT and will feature the PS5 Digital Edition ($399.99), PS5 disc edition ($499.99) and Xbox Series X ($499.99). New inventory will be released every 10 minutes, so keep trying.

Walmart Plus costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year and includes a ton of benefits. You can also cancel anytime, via the Walmart+ account page, so it's worth signing up even if you only keep it long enough to scoop a PS5.

Important: avoid the 15-day free trial as Walmart says tomorrow's PS5 won't be available to trial members. Head to Walmart Plus page, scroll down and click 'Start paid membership'.

Still on the fence? Walmart’s product listings have been updated with confirmation of the date and time of the restock, so this is a easy opportunity to bag a PS5 from a reputable retailer at an agreed time.

Walmart isn't the only retailer to hide a PS5 restock behind a paywall: Best Buy and GameStop both offer 'members only' game console releases. The latter is tipped for a PS5 restock this week, but that's merely a rumour at this point.

Demand for Sony's next-gen console continues to outstrip supply as global corporations struggle to overcome the ongoing semiconductors shortage. Just last week, Detroit's Ford Motor Company suspended or cut production due to the shortage.

Missed out on Walmart's drop? Winning the PS5 stock lottery is possible – but only if you deploy a few tricks. Head over to our PS5 restock news page for a rundown of the latest tips and buying advice.

Elsewhere, Sony has revealed the first pictures of its upcoming PS VR2 headset.

