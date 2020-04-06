Virgin Media customers get 18 entertainment channels free

Struggling with the current lockdown? We don't blame you. If you're a Virgin Media customer, you can now watch 18 entertainment channels for no extra fee, which should help pass the time.

The channels include MTV, Comedy Central, Fox and Gold, bringing you shows such as War of the Worlds, NCIS, Only Fools and Horses and Gold Rush.

The channels are free until 2nd May.

Here's the full list of channels:

Comedy Central

DMAX

Discovery

FOX

Gold

Box Hits

Kerrang

Kiss

Magic

ID

Lifetime

MTV

TCM

TLC

Rishtey

Rishtey Cineplex

Sony SAB

Colors

Virgin previously announced it was gifting TV customers free access to kids' channels such as Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon until 21st April.

You don't have to do anything, the channels should just be available to watch. There will be no change to your contract. Those who pay for these channels won't receive a rebate.

Virgin isn't the only one trying to make the lockdown more bearable. Amazon recently made lots of its Prime Video Channels available for 99p for three months.

MORE:

New on Netflix: best new movies and TV shows on Netflix UK - April 2020

22 of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video

Here are this year's cinema releases available to watch online