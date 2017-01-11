This month's user review of the month is in celebration of the five-star Roksan K3 amplifier. We're big fans of the £1250 amplifier and it turns out What Hi-Fi? reader, Jammy, is too.

We've picked out this user review as our favourite from December, and the author wins a pair of £100 Lindy Cromo NCX-100 noise-cancelling headphones for their troubles.

Sure, "it would be nice for the volume button to be illuminated", but the punchy "without being overblown" bass and overall musicality wins over this reader. "A highly recommended listen," is the conclusion. You can read the full user review here.

Each month we'll be picking out a user review, simply write your own to be in with a chance of winning the competition. Every user review published in January will be considered.

You can review any product you own that's listed on What Hi-Fi?. Just search for the product and then click the user reviews tab on the product's review page.

Need some inspiration? Look back on previous user review of the month winners, which have featured Wharfedale speakers, an Arcam amp, a Denon system, B&W speakers, a 4K OLED TV and a Rega turntable.

MORE: How to write your own user review