Every month we pick our favourite user review on the site, with the winner getting a pair of Lindy noise-cancelling headphones. This month's winner is the ominously named 'dangeroustom', who waxes lyrical about a Rega Planar 1 turntable.

Tom - we'll assume that's his actual name - compared the Planar 1 with the Planar 2 and decided his money was best spent on the more affordable model - showing it's always worth trying before you buy if you can.

And it's about matching new kit to your system, too. "My reference system consists of a Naim UnitiQute 2, Rega mini phono stage and B&W CM1s, and I tested the two 'tables on the same set-up," he says.

The Rega Planar 1 proved more than satisfactory: "As mine is a system set up for regular use in a normal house - not some sort of space-age listening room designed to keep out external noise and other people - it is just the best that I could imagine it to be." You can't say fairer than that.

You can read the full review, and find out how he upgraded the deck, right here. dangeroustom wins a pair of Lindy Cromo NCX-100 noise-cancelling headphones worth £100 for his troubles.

You can review any product you own that's listed on What Hi-Fi?. Just search for the product and then click the user reviews tab on the product's review page.

Need some inspiration? Look back on previous user review of the month winners, which have featured an Arcam amp, a Denon system, B&W speakers, a 4K OLED TV and SoundMagic headphones.

MORE: How to write your own user review