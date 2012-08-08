Update 08.08.12

German audio specialist T+A has confirmed that its Cala music system and optional CS Mini speakers – first seen at the Munich High End Show – are available now in the UK.

As expected, the Cala sells for £1490 and the CS Mini speakers for £600. T+A says it will launch a full control app for the system later this summer.

In the meantime, network users can use a UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) remote app such as PlugPlayer to control the system.

Full details of both the system and speakers in our original news story below.

Published 03.05.12

The £1490 T+A Cala is described as 'the smallest, most compact and probably best-looking stereo receiver' the German company has ever built.

Yet despite its compact dimensions – it's just 30cm wide –, the new model delivers 55W per channel, combines an FM tuner with internet/network music streaming, and has connectivity for portable devices via both USB and Bluetooth A2DP.

Launched today at the High End 2012 show in Munich, and due in the shops later this month, the Cala is designed to drive either conventional speakers or the company's compact CS Mini model (below), at £599/pr, and also has a subwoofer output for use when smaller speakers are chosen.

The CS Mini speakers measure 22x13x5cm (hxwxd), have cabinets made of aluminium with an anodized finish, and are two-way designs with a 10cm mid/bass driver and a 25mm woven-dome tweeter.

The unit also has two analogue inputs, which T+A says are 'typically intended for connecting a TV set in order to improve the generally inadequate sound quality'.

Network connectivity is via either wired Ethernet or built-in Wi-Fi, and the Cala has no physical controls on its front panel, instead leaving operation to the remote control provided.

Cala is described by the company as ' the ideal solution for any music enthusiast who demands high-quality sound from their stereo system, but also appreciates sophisticated design, perfect craftsmanship and compact-ness.'

Also new from T+A is the £1890 DAC 8 digital-to-analogue converter, which can handle audio at up to 192kHz/24-bit and, not surprisingly, has eight digital inputs. The DAC 8 has four S/PDIF electrical inputs on standard phono sockets, one BNC electrical digital in and one AES/EBU input, plus an optical input.

Completing the octet is a USB input supporting USB Audio Class 1 (USB Full Speed) at up to 96kHz/24-bit and USB Audio Class 2 (USB High Speed) at a maximum

of 192kHz/24-bit, with the latter offering the choice of synchronous or asynchronous transmission.

Both XLR and conventional outputs are provided, with the DAC 8 allowing the selection of fixed or variable output, so it could be used directly into a power amplifier or active speakers acting as a combined DAC/preamp. The DAC 8 also has a headphone output.

Dual power supplies are used, feeding the digital and analogue sections separately, and the casework – which is formed from aluminium extrusions sandwiched between 6mm-thick machined-aluminium top and base plates – is supported on vibration-damping feet.

T+A is distributed in the UK by Avoke.

