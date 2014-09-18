The term "unique" often pops up in reference to new products, but the company believes these two-way coaxial headphones justify the tag, due to their fully patented AMT driver technology.

AMT stands for Air Motion Transformer - where the loudspeaker driver moves air using a folded diaphragm, built around a series of aluminium struts inside a "high-intensity" magnetic field.

MORE: Read all our headphone reviews and news

Once the signal has passed through these struts, the diaphragm moves back and forth, (imagine an accordion's action), pumping air through the chambers.

This results in a dipole driver that oBravo claims to have an "extraordinarily rapid response rate", with the diaphragm covering less distance than a dynamic driver with a traditional cone.

oBravo also says that a standard 25mm AMT strip is comparable to a 20cm circular dynamic cone in terms of its functional driver area, with the aim of delivering a fully immersive experience.

The exterior of the HAMT-1s is built using a combination of aluminium, wood and leather and you'll be able to get your hands on a pair of HAMT-1s through Absolute Sounds.

MORE: Best over-ear headphones to buy in 2014