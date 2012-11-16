The winning design for the limited edition Children in Need Tivoli Model 10+ DAB/DAB+/FM radio designed by David Hampson is now available to order. It costs £199, with £50 from each radio sold going to the Children in Need charity.

The competition to find the winning design was hosted by the Today programme on Radio 4, and was inspired by the station's impending move to New Broadcasting House at Portland Place – the programme's original home.

The radio is on sale for a limited period between September and December 2012. Initially 1500 units have been made, but more can be produced, depending on demand.

Orders can be placed via the Tivoli website or by calling 0800 0470487 (Mon to Fri 9am-11pm, Sat 3pm-11pm).

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook