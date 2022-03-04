This awesome streaming deal gets you 3 months of Paramount Plus for only $3

To celebrate Paramount Plus' one-year anniversary, you can now sign up for three months from just $1 or $2 per month, depending on your choice of plan.

If you sign up for Paramount Plus now through Monday 7th March, you can get either the ad-supported Essential plan for $1 or the ad-free Premium plan for $2. That's a whole lot of streaming potential for what is essentially a $3 or $6 payout over 90 days.

Paramount Plus anniversary sale

Paramount Plus for $1/$2 for 3 months

Paramount's streaming service is particularly great for sports and, at this discounted price, well worth trialing for three months.

Normally, Paramount Plus will cost you cost $5 a month for its ad-supported Essential plan or $10 for its ad-free Premium plan, so this deal could save you up to $24. After your three discounted months are up, you'll automatically be charged the normal monthly fee unless you cancel your subscription.

This offer is only available to new Paramount Plus customers, so if you've been meaning to watch something exclusive to this streaming service, now's your chance to get in for just a few dollars.

In our minds, the timing is right to trial Paramount Plus: the hotly anticipated Halo TV series releases on 24th March, and Star Trek: Picard comes out 3rd March. Both are exclusive to Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus is great for sports, but compared to other streaming giants like Netflix or Hulu, we find it falls short as an overall streaming service. As we noted in our Paramount Plus review, "if it’s got a sport you love, Paramount+ is great, but it’s a fair way behind the best dedicated movie and TV show streaming services".

At this deal price, though, it might well be worth a punt – at least for three months.

