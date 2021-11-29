This 55-inch TCL 4K TV is just $700 in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale

The Cyber Monday sale at Amazon is throwing up some serious deals and this TCL TV is one of the best.

If you've been waiting to upgrade your big-screen TV experience then this feature-packed 55-inch TCL 4K TV could be just the ticket, now that it's down to just $700 thanks to Cyber Monday.

Expect 4K UHD resolution on Mini-LED QLED screen technology, the color and detail of Dolby Vision HDR, a THX-certified game mode, easy voice control from Alexa or Google Assistant, and all the Roku Smart TV features.

TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $950 TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV (2021 Model) $950 $700 on Amazon (save $250)

This TV combines a cheap price point with all the features of a flagship model, making for a Cyber Monday bargain. TCL knows how to deliver great value TV sets and this looks like another great deal.

TCL has built a reputation for making affordable TVs loaded with streaming smarts. In 2020, the Chinese brand ranked no.2 in North America in terms of market share.

TCL TVs are generally pretty cheap compared to those offered by the likes of Samsung, Sony and LG, so it's no wonder people are tempted. And, despite the budget prices, TCL doesn't scrimp on features.

This 6-Series TCL TV (55R635) has 4K and HDR support, four HDMI connections, USB, Wi-Fi, picture optimization for next-gen console gaming, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

We think you can buy this one with confidence - especially at this price.